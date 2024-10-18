Liberia: Prez. Boakai Pledges Stronger Ties With Liberians in Italy

During a recent gathering with the Liberian community in Italy, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai reaffirmed his commitment to addressing the unique challenges facing Liberians abroad and strengthening connections between Liberia and its diaspora communities.

President Boakai emphasized his administration's dedication to supporting Liberians overseas, pledging to implement policies that will enhance their well-being, improve consular services, and create opportunities for investment back home. He outlined his vision of a Liberia that values its global citizens, fostering mutual growth for both the nation and its people abroad.

As part of this vision, President Boakai promised the Liberian community in Italy that a diplomatic presence would soon be established in Rome. He assured that an ambassador would be appointed swiftly to oversee Liberia's affairs in Italy, providing essential support and services for Liberians living there. This diplomatic mission will also work to strengthen ties between Liberia and Italy, ensuring that the voices of Liberians abroad are heard and valued.

Boakai highlighted that this step is part of his broader efforts to expand Liberia's engagement within the European community, reinforcing partnerships and enhancing diplomatic relations. He further commended the sacrifices of Liberians studying abroad, stressing his administration's commitment to creating conditions that would encourage their return to contribute to national development.

"We are proud of the sacrifices you are making to further your education, and we are committed to transforming Liberia into a place you'll be eager to return to--a place where you can help drive our country forward," President Boakai stated. "With an estimated 5,000 Liberians residing in Italy, many of them students, the community expressed optimism and hope for a more supportive environment that would facilitate their return to Liberia after completing their studies. The President assured them that his administration would work towards fostering opportunities and stability in Liberia, making it an attractive place for returning citizens and foreign nationals alike."

Madam Fatu Tunkarah, President of the Liberian Community in Italy, expressed her community's desire to contribute to Liberia's development while highlighting the challenges many face in regularizing their immigration status. She called for increased support from the Liberian government to help overcome these obstacles.

In response, President Boakai encouraged the community to collaborate with the Liberian Embassy to address immigration challenges and urged them to remain committed to contributing to Liberia's future. He emphasized the vital role of the diaspora in the nation's development and called for continued unity and resilience, reminding them that their dedication strengthens Liberia's global image.