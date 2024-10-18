If Speaker J. Fonati Koffa should be grateful for anything as he prepares to meet Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, in the Italian Capital of Rome today October 18, it should be for being blessed to have brave, loyal, and devoted supporters among his colleagues in the House of Representatives, and beyond.

The bravery and gallantry of those courageous supporters, led by Rep. Marvin Cole, a controversial lawmaker from Bong County, and Rep. Saah Foko of Montserrado County, safeguarded the speakership as they stood their grounds to abort, maybe temporarily, a coup plot that was underway to have Koffa ousted in absentia.

The head of the 55th national legislature, who is currently abroad on official duties with President Joseph Boakai, is expected to return to Liberia on Friday.

The political atmosphere surrounding the Capitol was tense on Thursday, October 17, due to the impeachment plot against the Speaker through a scheme that allegedly offered US$15,000 each to 48 members of the House to endorse a resolution for Koffa's removal.

The plan was disrupted after the plot leaked with some legislators withdrawing their support. Representative Luther Collins of Gbarpolu County, who revealed the bribery attempts, played a pivotal role in collecting evidence against the individuals involved. In a surprising media disclosure, Collins unveiled that legislators were solicited with money to support Speaker Koffa's removal. He infiltrated the group orchestrating the plot, obtaining a list of signatures and amassing over US$15,000, which he subsequently made public. He said an outstanding US$10,000 was promised by the ringleaders of the coup after the plan should have been executed successfully.

Rep. Collins said the US$15,000 was being dished out by Nimba County District #6 Representative Dorwohn Gleekia, and when asked about the source of the funds, he was told the funds were given by Vice President Jeremiah Koung and Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah.

Vice President Koung, Deputy Speaker Fallah Accused

Forty-seven members of the House of Representatives have reportedly signed a petition calling for Koffa's removal. The petition was read on Thursday at the Capitol during a period of heightened tensions. Representative Nya Flomo of Nimba, District 2, read the petition from his mobile phone, but a voting process never took place to conclude the removal exercise.

Hours before the reading of the resolution, a dramatic scene unfolded as Reps. Cole, Foko, and others prevented Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah, whom they accused of involvement in the plot, from entering the chambers--a venue the removal was planned to be carried out.

The plotters had no option but to gather outside to discuss the plot. Tensions rose as heated exchanges and confrontation occurred on the legislature's grounds.

The impeachment attempt was detailed in a Resolution of Two-Thirds Majority document supposedly signed by 47 lawmakers. The resolution highlighted various complaints, including allegations of conflict of interest, unauthorized budget adjustments, and the unilateral formation of new committees without full plenary approval.

Allegations suggest that the Deputy Speaker is among the lawmakers spearheading efforts to remove Speaker Koffa. External support is reportedly coming from Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emmanuel Nuquay, who is now a Senator of Margibi County. The reports of the support of these powerful political figures are yet to be independently verified.

However, sources indicate a growing resentment towards Koffa, especially because his initiative to audit the House may potentially expose influential figures, including Koung, Nuquay, Fallah, who previously chaired the powerful committee on Ways, Means, and Finance.

The unprecedented audit in Liberia's post-war legislative history is expected to shed light on House operations and could implicate VP Koung, Nuquay, and Fallah. Concerns about the audit's impact on their political reputations have fueled resistance against Koffa's leadership, as reported.

Additionally, Koffa's initiation of administrative measures to make the budgeting process more transparent and to curtail unauthorized shifting of funds when the budget has been approved is causing agitations among alleged perennial budget manipulators.

These measures are perceived as efforts to address historical budget allocation manipulations, causing discontent among lawmakers who view them as a threat to their political standing.

Despite these severe accusations, the support for the plot seems to have waned, with reports of several lawmakers retracting their backing.

Grand Bassa County District #5 Representative, Thomas Goshua, Lofa County lawmaker Gizzie Kollince, joined Rep. Collins and four others have rescinded their signatures within 24 hours.

CDC vs CDC

The testimonies of Rep. Collins and others have proved that Deputy Speaker Fallah, Rep. Ivar Jones, Rep. Clarence Gahr and other lawmakers are executives of the Congress of Democratic Change (CDC), to be part of the coup.

Interestingly, some members from the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), of which the Speaker is a member, are also involved in the plot. This has sparked tension within the party, as the standard-bearer, former President George Weah, has expressed outrage over the scheme. Former Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Samuel D. Tweah, Jr., has also threatened to suspend his party membership if CDC lawmakers sign any document intending to remove Cllr. Koffa.

Former President George Weah, the standard-bearer of the CDC, is said to have voiced his disapproval of the impeachment plot. He accused the ruling Unity Party of being behind the plot.

"It has come to my attention that the Unity Party-led government under President Joseph Boakai is making a concerted and criminal effort to undermine our democratic and constitutional institutions by using ill-gotten funds from the National Coffers to influence the unjust removal of Speaker Koffa," Weah wrote on Facebook. "This blatant act of political chicanery not only threatens the integrity of our constitutional legislative process but also sets a dangerous precedent for governance in our beloved nation."

He added, "I want to make it unequivocally clear; such actions will not be tolerated. The attempt to manipulate the legislative branch for partisan gain is a direct affront to the principles of democracy and the will of the people."

The former President noted that Speaker Koffa has served with dedication and integrity, and any effort to remove him illegally under the guise of political expediency is a desperate and cowardly tactic that must be condemned by all who value the rule of law."

We must remain steadfast in our commitment to democratic principles and the right of the people to choose their leaders without interference. Let us also remain vigilant and united in our resolve to protect our national institutions and defend the integrity of our democracy."

Senator Dillon Wants LACC to Investigate Bribery Money

Influential Montserrado County Senator, Darius Dillon, has called for an immediate investigation into the act of bribery that occasioned that Speaker attempted removal saga.

Dillon noted that members of the House of Representatives have the rights and legal powers to remove a Speaker ... but for "cause", after "due process of law."

The Senator, however, argued that but when said removal process is marred by alleged bribery, and said "bribery" is exposed as seen in this video, then it calls for criminal investigation by the Justice Ministry and or the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission to authentic the veracity of the "bribery" claim.

"Remember, bribery is a felonious crime for which a Lawmaker or any group of Lawmakers can be arrested and prosecuted ... even during Sessions of the Legislature. And in any bribery claim, there must be a "giver and a recipient!

I am therefore impressed upon the Ministry of Justice and the LACC to immediately institute criminal investigations into this matter to ensure justice and fair play," the Senator said.

Bomi County Senator, Edwin M. Snowe, also wrote: "It is important that the entire opposition community support Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa! Mr. Speaker, I stand with you. The Speakership is more valuable to our democracy than Fifteen Thousand United States Dollars (US$15,000.00)!"

Meanwhile, Speaker Koffa, who is on a trip in faraway Europe with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, is due to meet with the Holy Seed later today, might be counting his blessing as he survived a near-death battle to return home and lead the real do or die political battle with some members of his inner circle and from his political party, the CDC, now known adversaries.