Liberia: New U.S. Envoy Visits APM Terminals-Liberia

The newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Liberia, Mark Toner, recently made his first visit to APM Terminals Liberia at the FreePort of Monrovia. Accompanying him were embassy officials Michael Aguilera (Management Counselor), Jonathan Hilton (Economic Officer), and Andrew Pigler (Economic Officer). The delegation was hosted by APM Terminals Liberia's Managing Director, Clay Crain, and joined by Sekou Dukuly, the Managing Director of the National Port Authority (NPA).

During the visit, the Ambassador and his team were given a detailed tour of the terminal facilities, providing them with an opportunity to gain firsthand knowledge of APM Terminals' operations. The tour highlighted the company's contributions to Liberia's economy and the ongoing modernization efforts at the Free Port of Monrovia. Ambassador Toner commended APM Terminals for its role in supporting Liberia's trade infrastructure and economic development. "The Freeport of Monrovia is the lifeblood of Liberia's economy, and APM Terminals provides critical support at its state-of-the-art facilities. I was impressed with APM Terminals' operations and welcome their contribution to Liberia's economic growth," he said.

APM Terminals Liberia, which operates a multi-purpose port at the Freeport under a 25-year concession agreement with the Liberian government, has been pivotal to the nation's economic development since it began operations in 2011. The terminal handles a variety of cargo, including containers and break bulk, with an annual capacity of 200,000 TEU. Over the years, the company has invested over US$170 million in infrastructure improvements, equipment upgrades, and workforce training. These investments have created significant employment opportunities and spurred growth in the local economy.

One notable achievement of APM Terminals was the successful dredging of the Freeport of Monrovia in 2022. This milestone was achieved in partnership with the National Port Authority and marked a significant improvement in Liberia's maritime infrastructure. To further enhance capacity, APM Terminals invested an additional US$15 million in two state-of-the-art Liebherr 600 mobile harbor cranes, which are used to load and unload cargo from vessels. This investment, alongside the dredging efforts, has allowed larger gearless vessels to dock at the port, increasing productivity and reducing operational costs for port users.

APM Terminals also provides essential marine services at the Freeport, such as pilotage, towage, and mooring. These services ensure the safe and efficient navigation of ships and are integral to supporting maritime trade. In a statement, the company emphasized its commitment to the welfare of local communities through Corporate Social Initiatives (CSI). "At APM Terminals Liberia, we believe that the well-being of individuals impacted by our operations is critical to our success. We have made it a priority to enhance the quality of life for local communities," the company said. Initiatives include donations to new mothers at local health facilities, constructing a Solar Kitchen for the Bright Star Orphanage, and offering scholarships through the APMT Liberia Scholarship Program.

APM Terminals has also made significant strides in building local capacity, with 99% of its workforce being Liberians. The company has reached an agreement with the NPA to train Liberians to fill key roles in marine services. Four Liberian pilots, three tugboat captains, and two engineers are currently receiving specialized training, with two already in the program. "This initiative will build local capacity and enhance employment opportunities, moving Liberia closer to self-sufficiency in port management," the company stated. Additionally, some Liberian staff have gained international recognition for their expertise, further showcasing the talent emerging from the country.

In terms of infrastructure modernization, APM Terminals is investing heavily in upgrading equipment at the Freeport, including new pilot boats, larger tugboats, and security/mooring boats. The introduction of modern pilot boats will reduce berthing times for incoming ships, while the upgraded tugboats will handle larger vessels. For the first time in over a decade, a security and mooring boat will enhance sea security, boosting confidence for increased trade.

APM Terminals is also committed to port digitization and technological advancements, providing the NPA with digital equipment that will improve real-time monitoring of terminal operations. This investment in technology is expected to streamline communication and enhance operational efficiency at the port.

The company's contributions extend to the broader economy of Liberia, given that a large portion of the country's GDP flows through the Freeport of Monrovia. The extended marine services agreement, which includes new equipment and operational upgrades, will increase Liberia's trade capacity. Under the agreement, government royalties will rise from 15% to 20%, a 5% increase that is expected to boost national revenue and support the development of the port sector.

In alignment with Liberia's growth objectives, the marine services agreement also ensures the maintenance of modern navigational aids, enabling nighttime navigation and further increasing the Freeport's capacity. APM Terminals Liberia continues to operate under the highest standards of governance, maintaining its commitment to positively contributing to the country's growth and development.