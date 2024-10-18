Liberian Journalist Unveils Qnet's True Nature After Malaysia Visit

QNET, a global wellness and lifestyle direct selling company, has faced ongoing challenges with misrepresentation and the misuse of its brand.

However, following a visit to the company's headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and its global conference in Penang, a group of West African journalists, including David A. Yates of Liberia's Daily Observer, have returned with new insights, declaring QNET's operations authentic and the company's products legitimate.

These revelations came to light during a media webinar on October 10, 2024, organized by QNET's VCON global conference, where journalists shared their experiences with the public and other members of the media. This initiative is part of QNET's effort to deepen media engagement and counteract widespread misinformation about the company.

David A. Yates, the first Liberian journalist to visit QNET's Malaysian headquarters and attend the VCON event, admitted that his perception of the company had been clouded by negative reports prior to his visit.

"I won't lie, I was skeptical at first," Yates shared during the webinar. "There were so many rumors flying around, and the company had a mixed reputation, especially in Liberia. But when I arrived at their offices and saw everything firsthand, my entire outlook changed."

Yates described the experience of touring QNET's headquarters, located in the towering QI Tower in Kuala Lumpur, as a turning point. "The QI Tower is a massive structure housing multiple departments and hundreds of employees from all over the world. It's the kind of setup that a fly-by-night company wouldn't even dream of. My initial doubts about QNET's legitimacy were dispelled just by seeing the scale of their operations," he explained.

On the way to QNET's flagship global conference, VCON, held on the island of Penang, Yates made a stop at QI University, which left a lasting impression. "QI University was a complete surprise. It's a cutting-edge institution offering courses in fields like medical sciences, technology, and business. It reminded me of top-tier universities like Harvard," Yates said. "The level of investment in education is extraordinary. This isn't a company that's only focused on selling products--it's committed to knowledge and development."

He added, "Seeing QNET's commitment to education and human development was a clear sign that they have long-term goals that go beyond just profits."

Yates' experience at the VCON conference was equally transformative. The event, which gathered over 8,000 participants from around the world, highlighted the company's extensive global reach and the strong community it has built over the past 26 years.

"I've never seen anything like it before. The energy was electric," Yates said of the conference. "People from all walks of life, from different countries, including fellow Liberians, were all there, celebrating the company. It was an eye-opening moment for me to see the passion and loyalty that QNET inspires in its network."

One of the most impactful moments for Yates came during a session where QNET's founders shared their journey and the company's mission. "Hearing their story firsthand, how they started the company and what they've been through, was really powerful. It became clear to me that this was a genuine company with a clear purpose," he noted.

In addition to the VCON events, Yates had the chance to engage in a roundtable discussion with QNET's top leadership. He posed direct questions about the company's challenges in West Africa, particularly the negative perceptions and scam allegations in countries like Liberia and Sierra Leone.

"I wanted to know what QNET is doing to address the misinformation and misuse of its name, especially in Africa," Yates said. "I spoke with key executives, including Chief Marketing Officer Trevor Kuna and Chief Legal Officer Nikhil Patel, who both assured me that the company is taking serious steps to address these issues."

According to Patel, QNET is working closely with local authorities and regulatory bodies to ensure compliance with national laws and to clear up misconceptions. "We are fully aware of the challenges and are actively engaging with key stakeholders in Liberia and Sierra Leone to correct the narrative," Patel said during the roundtable. "Our goal is to ensure that our business model and operations are understood correctly, so people aren't misled by bad actors who misuse our name."

Trevor Kuna added that the company is intensifying efforts to educate the public. "We're launching educational campaigns to help people better understand what QNET really does. We want the media and the public to know that we stand for integrity and transparency," Kuna said.

Yates concluded the webinar by describing how his perception of QNET has shifted entirely after the trip. "I am now an unofficial ambassador for QNET in its fight against scams and misrepresentation. This is not a company that deserves the negative reputation that's been built around it," he declared. "I've personally used their products, and they are top-notch. My family was so impressed they wanted me to bring back more!"

He emphasized that his experience has convinced him of the company's authenticity and its commitment to offering genuine, high-quality products. "What I saw in Malaysia was a well-organized, transparent business with a clear mission to improve lives. There's no way a company like this could operate at such a high level for 26 years if it wasn't legitimate," he stated.

Naana Quartey, QNET's Senior Legal Counsel for Sub-Saharan Africa, echoed the need for media engagement in combating misrepresentation. "Since 2022, we've hosted multiple groups of journalists from West Africa to attend VCON and visit our headquarters in Malaysia. It's part of our effort to ensure that the media gets an accurate picture of who we are and what we do," Quartey said during the webinar.

She added, "We understand that the media plays a critical role in shaping public perception. That's why we're committed to working closely with journalists to ensure that the truth about QNET is shared and that people aren't misled by false information."