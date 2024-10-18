Nigeria: Honouring Prof Is-Haq Oloyede At 70 (I)

opinion

And so it came to pass that I would be among those privileged to witness the retirement ceremonials, from the service of the University of Ilorin, by Professor Is-haq Oloyede. On the 10th of October, he exited the university service with dignity. To mark the epochal occasion, a book was written in his honour. It became an honour for me too to be the book reviewer before its public presentation. A redacted version of the review is presented below.

Standing on this podium on this occasion, today mirrors the depth of the gratitude that we all owe our Creator for those blessings and privileges that He has endowed us with - the blessings of life and health, of wealth and sanity in a world where insanity has become fashionable, where the normal has become abnormal and vice-versa. Of and among His blessings is this assemblage that is purposely meant to memorialise the milestone that our teacher and mentor has reached in his journey across this tortuous landscape. Sixty-three years ago when he marked his seventh-year birthday, he was counted and deemed lucky; yesterday when he marked his seventieth, he became ten times lucky! When he spoke to me a couple of days ago on the phone, I wanted to chance upon that magic number 70 in him, in his voice and poise, in his candour and carriage. But I found none. He sounded as though he was in his forties.

Again, yesterday, when he stood to deliver his valedictory lecture, I contemplated his gait and gestures in search of figure 70. What I came away with was however more solemn and profound than what you probably saw. In other words, Oloyede was conceived as a mystique in the womb of time; the mystical was patently preternatural. In other words, the Oloyede mystique is mystical and transcendental.

But then, I took a deep pause. I began to contemplate the uncontemplated. Is it not true that while we were busy counting up to seventy, what was being counted by the Owner of the gene that is embodied in the image known to us as Oloyede was the uncounted for the uncountable? Is it not true that the real Oloyede is more than the enigma seated here? Is it not true that the enigma seated here has been on this voyage of life since 25,550 days ago? Is it not true, ladies and gentlemen, that for more than 613,200 hours our mentor has been on a journey from the unknown to the known? Is it not true that what he has done within 36,792,000 seconds of his life has been to give life to life; to lay a foundation for a future where generations unborn can remember him and celebrate both the loin and womb that born and sired him?

Thus, ladies and gentlemen, a more incisive contemplation of the reason for this assemblage gestures towards four possibilities - recognition, celebration, inspiration and appreciation. We are gathered here today in recognition of the uncommon erudition and contributions of our honoree to scholarship and society. We are gathered here today to celebrate the achievements that he recorded after seven decades of his journey in life; a life circumscribed by service to his Creator and sacrifice to humanity.

Apart from those who have travelled from distant places to be here today, many more are out there following this event online. If you were to ask them exactly what goaded them into putting up an appearance at this event, some of them would likely respond by saying that Prof Oloyede is like an angel among beezelbulbs; 'here you have a man who is not only inspiring but has been inspirational; here you have a man who chose to walk straight on the land of the crooked; there you have a man who knew that to be honest is to be lonely without being alone'. Indeed, the righteous who stand firmly with and for the Almighty shall never be alone!

Yes. For more than four decades, our honoree of today has worked as a generic scholar, an uncommon teacher and a very rare mentor. Yes. Not all teachers are mentors, but all mentors are teachers and more. I say all of that based on knowledge and experience.

The teacher's vocation could be likened to that of a fisherman who teaches his students how to fish. The mentor-teacher would go beyond teaching you how to fish, he would provide you with the tools with which you can fish; he would be there to monitor your performance. In times of hardship, when there are no fish in the waters, he would be there to assuage your thirst and satiate your hunger. Mentors are higher in status, ironically than teachers- they experience no threat or hatred when their mentees begin to shine and fly!