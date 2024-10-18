Nigeria: Edo - Obaseki to Inaugurate Transition Committee Friday

The state Government says it will inaugurate a joint transition committee comprising members of the state government, All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Governor-elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Friday (today).

The setting up of the committee is coming less than 30-days to the end of Governor Godwin Obaseki's two tenure of eight years administration in Edo State.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday in Benin City.

According to him, the state government has received the 24-man list of the APC and its governor-elect transition committees, adding that the state government also set up 24-man list committee.

He explained that the 48-member transition committee's primary objective was to facilitate and ensure smooth handing over of government.

He said Joseph Eboigbe, the Secretary to the State Government, heads the state government committee while Dr. Pious Odubu, former deputy governor, heads the APC and Governor-elect team.

He, however, sought the collaborative efforts of all members in ensuring a seamless transition.