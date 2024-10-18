Nigeria: 5 Things You Should Stop Leaving in Bathroom

Spending lots of time in your bathroom, whether showering, shaving, putting on makeup, or even relaxing with a book, doesn't mean everything belongs in there. While leaving certain items in the bathroom might feel convenient, it can lead to issues like hygiene concerns or damage to your belongings.

Here's a look at five things you might want to store elsewhere to keep them in better shape.

1. Toothbrush

Bathroom surfaces can have bacteria, even when we clean them often. When we shower, wash, use the toilet, or brush our teeth, germs can spread through the air. These germs can land on your toothbrush and other nearby things, making them dirty and possibly causing sickness.

Water can splash, and tiny particles can travel through the air and touch things near it, like your toothbrush. This is especially true when the sink and toilet are close together, which happens in many bathrooms.

To keep your toothbrush safe, move it to a drier area or make sure to cover it when you're not using it.

2. Medicine

According to the National Library of Medicine, moisture and humidity can weaken medicine, causing it to lose strength and expire faster. If medicine loses potency, you may not get the right dose.

Heat and humidity can also damage pills and capsules. For example, aspirin can break down into vinegar and salicylic acid, which can upset your stomach.

3. Razor

Leaving razors in the bathroom is bad as moisture can cause rust and make your blades dull, which means they won't work as well.

Plus, rusty blades can be harmful to your skin. To keep your razor sharp and safe, store it in a dry place after each use.

4. Paintings or Wooden Objects

If you have any paintings or wooden items in your bathroom, you might want to remove them. The high humidity can deform wood and fade colours over time.

Keeping painting and wooden objects in a climate-controlled room will help them look their best and stay intact.

5. Makeup and Makeup Brushes

Bacteria, mold, and fungi love moist environments, so they can easily grow in makeup stored in damp places. This can lead to skin issues if the products get contaminated.

Storing makeup in a warm, humid bathroom can make it break down faster, which is why it's best to keep it somewhere dry.

To help makeup last, store it in a cool, dry spot. Steam from hot showers speeds up product aging, so keeping makeup outside the bathroom can prevent waste and save money.

Natural makeup, especially those without preservatives, has a shorter shelf life.

Creams and liquids are more likely to spoil in these conditions than solid products like lipstick.

While it's easy to leave these items in the bathroom, moving them can help you avoid hygiene issues and keep your belongings in better shape.