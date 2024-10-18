Nigeria: Ribadu - Officers Must Halt Gun Sales to Criminals As Nigeria Destroys 2,400 Arms

Malam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), has condemned the actions of corrupt personnel within security agencies, emphasizing the grave danger they pose to national security.

Speaking at the Arms Destruction Exercise organized by the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) at Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment in Giri, Abuja, Ribadu stated, "The worst human being is a policeman or a soldier who will take arms from his own formations and sell it or hide it out for bad people to come and kill his own colleagues."

During the event on Thursday, October 17, 2024, Ribadu revealed that a significant number of illicit arms currently used in criminal activities in Nigeria originated from government stockpiles. He linked the proliferation of these weapons to corrupt elements within the security agencies, which facilitate their transfer to non-state actors, including terrorists and bandits.

Ribadu called for urgent action to combat this issue, stating, "We must find a way to put a stop to this. If we want to recover our country and live in peace and stability, we have to take decisive steps." He stressed that the government remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all Nigerians.

The NSA underscored the importance of the arms destruction exercise, which was part of ongoing efforts to tackle arms proliferation in the country. "By destroying unserviceable, obsolete, and recovered arms, we are demonstrating our commitment to a secure future for all Nigerians," he added.

The Director-General of NCCSALW, retired DIG Johnson Kokumo, explained that this exercise marked the third in a series since the center's establishment and the first since he took command. He announced that over 2,400 illicit weapons, including unserviceable and decommissioned arms, would be destroyed during the event.

Kokumo highlighted the threat posed by the proliferation of small arms and light weapons (SALW) to peace and security in Nigeria and the West African sub-region. He reiterated that the destruction of these arms not only reduces the risk to communities but also sends a strong message against the illegal trafficking and possession of firearms in Nigeria.

The event was attended by key military officials, including the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, along with representatives from various security agencies, underscoring the collaborative effort required to tackle the challenge of arms proliferation.