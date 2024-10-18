Nigeria: Jonathan Condemns 'Politically Motivated' Court Judgments

...Warns of Threat to Nigeria's Democracy

...as Obasanjo, Peter Obi, others extol Ozekhome's courage

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has criticized what he described as "politically motivated" court judgments in Nigeria, warning that such rulings undermine the country's democratic process.

Speaking at the 67th birthday celebration and book presentation in honor of renowned lawyer Mike Ozekhome (SAN) in Abuja on Thursday, Jonathan expressed concern over the impact of questionable court decisions on the stability of Nigeria's democracy.

He specifically referenced a recent judgment that allowed a ward chairman to expel a national officer of a political party, calling it destabilizing to the political system. Jonathan urged the Supreme Court to review the judgment, noting that it had caused instability in major political parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"Considering the current state of the country, especially the judgments in political cases, we are beginning to see that democracy in Nigeria is unstable, like a cone turned upside down. If a cone is inverted, it cannot stand stably; even the slightest disturbance will cause it to fall," Jonathan remarked.

He stressed the need for legal professionals to resist political influence to ensure the survival of democracy in Nigeria. "For democracy to endure, those in the legal profession must not be swayed by political influence. This is the only way to stabilize the political process."

Jonathan further criticized the notion that a subordinate officer, such as a ward chairman, could expel a national leader. "You cannot tell me that a Head of Department in a university can expel the Vice Chancellor. This court ruling has created crises within political parties. The PDP is in turmoil because of it, and at one point, the APC was also affected."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He appealed to the Supreme Court to revisit the judgment, warning that if left unaddressed, it could have long-term negative consequences for the country's democratic structure.

The concerns raised by Jonathan were echoed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who praised Ozekhome's commitment to advocating for political and social change with "conviction, courage, and integrity." Obasanjo lauded Ozekhome as an extraordinary man, deeply committed to justice and reform.

Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), who reviewed Ozekhome's 50 books presented at the event, commended his intellectual brilliance and patriotic zeal. The books, which cover various subjects including law, politics, and philosophy, were described as a significant contribution to Nigeria's legal and intellectual discourse.

The event was graced by prominent figures such as former Minister of Information Prof. Jerry Gana, former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi, and respected members of the legal profession, including Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), all of whom hailed Ozekhome's contributions to Nigeria's legal landscape.