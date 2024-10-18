Nigeria: Retired Police Officers Seek Improved Pension,

..Urge withdrawal of officers from private homes

A delegation of retired senior police officers, led by DIG Maigari Dikko (rtd.), visited the Police Service Commission (PSC) on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, to request urgent intervention in addressing their poor retirement benefits and the perceived neglect of retired officers.

The delegation, comprising members of the Police College Ikeja 1986 Cadet ASP Course 14, also expressed concerns about the deteriorating state of the police force. They lamented that too many active police officers are being deployed to private homes, leaving public spaces inadequately secured.

A statement by PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, highlighted the delegation's concerns: "The visitors lamented that many retired Commissioners of Police currently receive around N73,000 as monthly pensions, while their military counterparts are paid upwards of N300,000." The officers emphasized that in many countries, pension entitlements for the military and police are aligned, and they warned that the disparity could pose a serious security risk if left unaddressed.

The delegation also called on the Federal Government to withdraw police officers from private homes to help reinforce public security. They claimed that land grabbers and other private individuals were misusing these officers to intimidate and harass opponents.

PSC Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd.), who received the delegation alongside newly appointed Hon. Commissioner DIG Taiwo Lakanu (rtd.), pledged the Commission's commitment to improving conditions for both serving and retired police officers. He assured the visiting team that the PSC would work to restore the dignity and welfare of retired officers, including exploring ways to improve their retirement benefits.

DIG Argungu further mentioned that the PSC plans to engage retired officers in its Quality Assurance Unit, allowing them to use their experience to improve the management of police personnel. He also encouraged the officers to take advantage of opportunities for their children to join the force through the Police Academy in Wudil, Kano, or via direct recruitment.

DIG Lakanu assured his former colleagues that they now have a new home at the PSC, stating, "We are course mates, we will remain close friends, and together, we will make this place better." He added that the Commission would consider ways to advocate for improved retirement benefits for retired police officers.

Other notable members of the delegation included DIG Abdulmajid Ali (rtd.), AIG U.U. Shehu Ambursa (rtd.), and AIG Alapini (rtd.).