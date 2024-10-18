Liberia: Justice Minister Assures Dismissed EPs Agents

Justice Minister, Cllr. Oswald Tweh has assured dismissed agents of the Executive Protection Service (EPS) of receiving their just benefits from the Liberian Government as the dismissed officers staged major protest demanding their benefits.

The elite officers were sacked from the EPS by the Unity Party administration for not allegedly meeting the standards of the service. They have since been demanding benefits.

Cllr. Tweh urged the ex- EPS agents to remain patient as the government makes frantic efforts to resolve the matter, cautioning them to remain peaceful and avoid engaging into acts that will undermine their future careers as young people.

The over two hundred aggrieved former EPS Agents on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, barricaded the entrance of the Ministry in demand of benefits since they were laid-off from the EPS nearly seven months ago.

They appealed to Minister Tweh and his officials to attach urgency to resolving the situation because their case borders on national security matters, warning that they are running out of patience.

Minister Tweh told the aggrieved former EPS personnel that while he is aware of the harsh economic situation in the country especially with the reopening of schools, where parents are under pressure to enroll their children, they should remain calm and await the Government to amicably settle their problem.

The Ministry of Justice's vicinity in Monrovia descended into chaos as dismissed officers of the Executive Protection Service (EPS) staged a protest, demanding the Liberian government settle their outstanding benefits.

The unannounced protest by the former elite VIP officers created panic among bystanders, commuters, and local residents. The demonstration also obstructed government employees from accessing the Ministry of Justice offices and the compound.

The protesting officers, numbering over 200, barricaded the entire perimeter of the ministry, setting up roadblocks on the three streets leading to the building. Their actions demonstrated a firm resolve to press the Unity Party administration to settle their long-delayed benefits.

In an effort to defuse the situation, Justice Minister and Attorney-General Cllr. Oswald Tweh invited the leadership of the protesting group into a brief meeting inside the ministry's conference room. However, when the leaders returned to relay the government's assurances, the crowd of dismissed officers rejected the proposal, expressing deep dissatisfaction.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are not moving unless our benefits are paid; it has been too long," one ex-officer declared, capturing the general sentiment of frustration among the protesters.

But Minister Tweh assured the group that the government remained committed to addressing their demands in due course. He urged the ex-EPS officers to remain patient and peaceful, emphasizing that actions compromising their future careers should be avoided. He also acknowledged the economic challenges, particularly with the pressure parents face as schools reopen, but implored the former officers to wait for a resolution.

Despite the minister's appeal, the protesters refused to abandon their demonstration, forcing Minister Tweh to call in the police to restore order.

Anti-riot units from the Liberia National Police (LNP) swiftly arrived on the scene, dispersing the crowd with teargas and clearing the roadblocks. This intervention allowed normal activities to resume in the area.