Liberia: CDC Chair Kowo Warns Party Lawmakers Against Plot to Remove Speaker Koffa

Monrovia — The National Chair of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), Atty. Janga Augustus Kowo, has issued a strong warning to all CDC lawmakers in the House of Representatives to distance themselves from the ongoing effort to remove House Speaker Cllr. Jonathan Fonati Koffa.

Atty. Kowo's warning comes in response to a political maneuver to unseat Speaker Koffa. A group of lawmakers recently presented a petition, reportedly signed by 47 representatives, containing allegations against the speaker. The petition was read by Nimba County Electoral District #2 Representative Nya Flomo on Thursday, October 17, 2024, on the grounds of the Capitol Building in Monrovia.

Among the lawmakers involved is Montserrado County Electoral District #11 Representative Richard Nagbe Koon, who was defeated in the speakership election. The group called on Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah to preside over Tuesday's session, threatening unspecified legislative action if he fails to join their effort.

In a press briefing held shortly after the petition was presented, CDC Chair Kowo condemned President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration, accusing it of influencing members of the House to attempt to remove Speaker Koffa. "We are thankful that that particular activity was aborted today," Kowo said.

He emphasized the CDC's unwavering support for Speaker Koffa, stating that Koffa was constitutionally elected by a majority in the House. Kowo also revealed that the CDC's National Executive Committee is working with the party's legislative leadership to counter the plot.

"We want to assure CDCians and Liberians that the CDC remains steadfast and will resist, in the strongest terms possible, the criminal plan by the Unity Party government to use state resources to undermine the country's democracy and the rule of law," Kowo declared.

The CDC Chair also vowed to take disciplinary action against any CDC lawmaker involved in the effort to oust Speaker Koffa. "We want to warn CDC lawmakers that they will have to contend with the CDC."

Kowo further described the resolution reportedly signed by some lawmakers as a "purported document" circulating on social media. He stressed that the party is ready to address any CDC members found to have signed it.

"We will deal with any CDC lawmaker who attempts to participate in this unconstitutional and corrupt attempt to remove the speaker," Kowo warned, reaffirming the party's commitment to defending Speaker Koffa amid the political turmoil.

He also issued a stern message to the ruling Unity Party, calling on it to cease using state resources in its alleged effort to unseat Koffa, warning that such actions threaten Liberia's fragile peace.

Atty. Kowo urged all CDC supporters and partisans to remain calm, assuring them that the party leadership is in control of the situation and working to prevent the plot from succeeding.