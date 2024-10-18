Liberia: CDC Chair Kowo Warns Party Lawmakers Against Plot to Remove Speaker Koffa

18 October 2024
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Blamo N. Toe

Monrovia — The National Chair of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), Atty. Janga Augustus Kowo, has issued a strong warning to all CDC lawmakers in the House of Representatives to distance themselves from the ongoing effort to remove House Speaker Cllr. Jonathan Fonati Koffa.

Atty. Kowo's warning comes in response to a political maneuver to unseat Speaker Koffa. A group of lawmakers recently presented a petition, reportedly signed by 47 representatives, containing allegations against the speaker. The petition was read by Nimba County Electoral District #2 Representative Nya Flomo on Thursday, October 17, 2024, on the grounds of the Capitol Building in Monrovia.

Among the lawmakers involved is Montserrado County Electoral District #11 Representative Richard Nagbe Koon, who was defeated in the speakership election. The group called on Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah to preside over Tuesday's session, threatening unspecified legislative action if he fails to join their effort.

In a press briefing held shortly after the petition was presented, CDC Chair Kowo condemned President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration, accusing it of influencing members of the House to attempt to remove Speaker Koffa. "We are thankful that that particular activity was aborted today," Kowo said.

He emphasized the CDC's unwavering support for Speaker Koffa, stating that Koffa was constitutionally elected by a majority in the House. Kowo also revealed that the CDC's National Executive Committee is working with the party's legislative leadership to counter the plot.

"We want to assure CDCians and Liberians that the CDC remains steadfast and will resist, in the strongest terms possible, the criminal plan by the Unity Party government to use state resources to undermine the country's democracy and the rule of law," Kowo declared.

The CDC Chair also vowed to take disciplinary action against any CDC lawmaker involved in the effort to oust Speaker Koffa. "We want to warn CDC lawmakers that they will have to contend with the CDC."

Kowo further described the resolution reportedly signed by some lawmakers as a "purported document" circulating on social media. He stressed that the party is ready to address any CDC members found to have signed it.

"We will deal with any CDC lawmaker who attempts to participate in this unconstitutional and corrupt attempt to remove the speaker," Kowo warned, reaffirming the party's commitment to defending Speaker Koffa amid the political turmoil.

He also issued a stern message to the ruling Unity Party, calling on it to cease using state resources in its alleged effort to unseat Koffa, warning that such actions threaten Liberia's fragile peace.

Atty. Kowo urged all CDC supporters and partisans to remain calm, assuring them that the party leadership is in control of the situation and working to prevent the plot from succeeding.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.