Liberia: Letter to God - Lord, Surely, They Will Gather for the Money

column

Dear Father,

Hmm, they say it na easy at ley Traditional Council ooh. Ley chief them mom gather again to sell their signature them for mile. They say each chief got 25k Uncle Same money just to write their name down.

Bor my son then da whatin them putting their name down for all da money na?

Kpoo, you na hear ley news, they say they want to move their Paramount Chief from office. So, each chief who will put him name down to remove him with get ley 25k Uncle Sam Money jus like that.

You say whatin? So what thing ley Paramount chief really do na da some body will go pay all da plenty money for na.

Father, ley chief them say ley short man get plenty trick inside him. But da na da one hurting them ooh. They say all ley plenty stealing the did at the Traditional Council during the Kountry Giant time, ley Paramount chief say they mom come tell ley village about ley Money.

Kpoo, kpoo, kpoo. He na put fire inside ley place oo.

Father da small thin! They say our village number two man him name inside. Ley other man da can sit right side him-I talking about ley Paramount Chief number two him hand also inside ley cookies jar. Ehn, you know they say wein you hurl rope, rope can hurl bush. Da ley none bringing this plenty noise.

Hmm, my son then weh play ley taking all da plenty money from na?

Father, ehn da ley same village money ley stealing that ley one ley gathering to be dividing among themselves. Weh-play you think ley Village number two get him money from and da from doing all kina shady deals at da Traditional Council there. Every Goworment da can come ehn him used to be ley one da used to go collect ley money for him friend them. Da small stealing ley people them can do in this village here.

My son how you talking ley thing so?

But Father, da just ley truth. Ley only thing you can here noise at da Traditional Council for da money. Surely, no matter what time it is they will gather for ley money.

See oo, even somer ley people them da voted to make ley short man Paramount Chief, they all collected their first 15k in advance. So next week after they remove ley Paramount Chief they will go and collect ley balance 10k.

So, all ley thing then da happening weh-play ley Paramount Chief eh?

Farther, him went to Uncle Sam Village. Then from their na, he go follow ley Papay to see that Old White Pastor-he too him want prayer.

I see why ley people fighting him here.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Yes, ooh Father. They say ley Paramount Chief abandoned him job to go be bag boy to ley Papay. You know they say, ley play ley sun can shine, da ley play him can hang him jacket. So, him friend them say him can't be trusted.

Tell me something!

Father, da small thing. Ley man da businessman con politician, anywhere him see him opportunity he can go for it oo, Then ley man mom be lawyer again, everything spoil.

What do you mean?

Aah Father, ehn you know how ley lawyer them can be looking for small, small hole inside people cases to make plenty noise out of it-da ley same thing ley short man bring inside him politics. Da what hurting him friend them.

Bor my son, I hear ley Oldman hand behind it too ooh.

Father, it can be true ooh, but for me, ley only person da ley short man popularity hurting will ley Kountry Giant and ley Papay number two, because you see ehn, ley short man want be president in 2029 and ley Kountry Giant and ley Papay number two think say ley man trying to put their butt outside to make himself look leh hero.

Look leh hero where?

Aah, Father da other question you ask da plenty thing inside it ooh. My name ooo.