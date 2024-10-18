Liberia: New U.S. Envoy Visits APM Terminals, Lauds Company's Contribution to Liberia's Economic Growth

Monrovia — The new U.S. Ambassador to Liberia, Mark Toner, paid a visit to APM Terminals Liberia, marking his first visit to the Freeport of Monrovia since his appointment. Ambassador Toner was accompanied by embassy officials Michael Aguilera (Management Counselor), Jonathan Hilton (Economic Officer), and Andrew Pigler (Economic Officer). During the visit, the U.S. delegation was hosted by APM Terminals Liberia's Managing Director, Clay Crain, and was joined by Sekou Dukuly, Managing Director of the National Port Authority (NPA).

The visit, which included a comprehensive tour of the terminal facilities, provided the Ambassador and his team with an opportunity to gain firsthand insights into APM Terminals' operations, its contributions to Liberia's economy, and the ongoing modernization efforts at the Freeport of Monrovia.

Ambassador Toner praised APM Terminals' efforts in supporting Liberia's trade infrastructure and contributing to the country's development. "The Freeport of Monrovia is the lifeblood of Liberia's economy, and APM Terminals provides critical support at its state-of-the-art facilities. I was impressed with APM Terminals' operations and welcome their contribution to Liberia's economic growth." he remarked.

APM Terminals Liberia operates a state-of-the-art multi-purpose port at the Freeport of Monrovia under a 25-year concession agreement with the Government of Liberia. Since commencing operations in 2011, the terminal has played a critical role in enhancing Liberia's economic development by handling a variety of cargo, including containers, general cargo, project cargo, and break bulk, with an annual capacity of approximately 200,000 TEU. APM Terminals has invested over $170 million in infrastructure upgrades, operational equipment, and workforce training, creating direct and indirect employment opportunities that have significantly boosted the local economy.

APM TERMINALS INVESTMENTS IN LIBERIA

The successful dredging of the Freeport of Monrovia in 2022, implemented through a partnership between APM Terminals and the National Port Authority of Liberia marked a significant milestone in the development of Liberia's maritime infrastructure.

To support further increase of capacity at the Freeport of Monrovia for additional volume growth, APM Terminals Liberia made a further investment of US$15 million for the procurement of two state of the art Liebherr 600 model mobile habor cranes for use in loading and unloading cargo from ships calling the Freeport.

The deployment of the mobile harbor cranes together with dredging of the Freeport of Monrovia, has paved the way for larger gearless vessels to call the Freeport of Monrovia, leading to increased Port productivity and reduced port stay with significant impact on cost for port users.

APM Terminals Liberia also provides essential Marine Services at the Freeport of Monrovia, including pilotage, towage, mooring, and unmooring. These services are crucial for the safe and efficient navigation of vessels within the port and play a key role in supporting maritime operations and trade activities.

Said management: "At APM Terminals Liberia, we believe that the well-being of individuals impacted by our operations is critical to our success. We have made it a priority to enhance the quality of life for local communities through various Corporate Social Initiatives (CSI). Over the years, we have focused on several impactful projects, including the donation of essential supplies to new mothers at local health facilities, the construction of a Solar Kitchen for the Bright Star Orphanage, and offering scholarships to deserving children through the APMT Liberia Scholarship Program. These initiatives reflect our commitment to making a positive and lasting difference in the communities we serve."

APM Terminals is committed to the "Liberianization" of the workforce including the Marine Pilots, Tugboat Captains and marine Engineers for operating the marine services

Our most profound investment has been in building capacity - in our People. 99% of the workforce at APM Terminals are Liberians. According to management, it has reached an agreement with the management of the NPA to provide comprehensive training of Liberians to take over key positions in marine services. Four Liberian pilots, three tugboat captains, and two engineers will receive specialized training to lead future port operations. Two of these professionals have already begun their training. This initiative will build local capacity and enhance employment opportunities, moving Liberia closer to self-sufficiency in port management. We also export Liberian talent, with some of our staff being recognized internationally.

Modernization of Port Infrastructure

Besides significant investment in container handling equipment such as the mobile harbor cranes, reach stackers, empty handlers etc. APM Terminals is also investing heavily in modernizing the marine services assets for the Freeport of Monrovia following the recently signed marine services agreement extension with the NPA

Pilot Boats: The deployment of modern pilot boats will improve the berthing efficiency of incoming ships, reducing wait times and ensuring smooth operations.

Tug Fleet Upgrade: APM Terminals will invest in larger and more modern tugboats to handle increasing vessel tonnage at the Freeport. Within two years, the tugboat fleet will be significantly upgraded to maintain the port's competitiveness in handling larger vessels.

Security/Mooring Boats: For the first time in over a decade, a security and mooring boat will be introduced, improving sea security monitoring and protecting vessels against potential threats. This addition will boost navigational confidence and encourage increased trade.

Port Digitization and Technological Advancements

APM Terminals has committed to providing the National Port Authority (NPA) with cutting-edge digitization assets, enhancing the Authority's ability to monitor terminal operations in real time. These technological upgrades will include computers, screens, and other digital equipment, streamlining communication and operational efficiency between the NPA and APM Terminals.

Economic Impact and Commitment to Liberia

Given that a sizeable portion of Liberia's GDP flows through the Freeport of Monrovia, the introduction of new equipment and operational improvements under the extended marine services agreement is vital to increasing trade capacity and benefiting the country's economy.

Increased Government Royalties

Under the extended marine services agreement, Liberia will benefit from a significant increase in royalties, with the government's share rising from 15% under the previous 2018 agreement to 20%. This 5% increase is expected to boost national revenue and contribute to the development of Liberia's port sector.

Commitment to Liberia's Growth

In alignment with Liberia's development goals, the extended marine services agreement also includes the maintenance of modern navigational aids to ensure the safety of incoming and outgoing vessels. These aids will enable nighttime navigation, further increasing the Freeport's operational capacity.

APM Terminals Liberia continues to uphold the highest standards of governance, ensuring we contribute positively to Liberia's growth and development.