Liberia: Cental Launches Swedish-Government Funded Corruption Case Tracker

Monrovia — The Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL), a leading anti-corruption organization, has launched the Corruption Case Tracker (CCT) to document cases under investigation by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

Funded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) and the Embassy of Sweden in Liberia, the tracker was developed under CENTAL's National Integrity Building and Anti-Corruption Program. This online platform aims to enhance transparency and accountability by providing the public with access to detailed information about corruption cases, including their nature, scope, location, and timeline.

The tracker also offers real-time access to government budgets, procurement contracts, and financial statements, allowing citizens to monitor public spending and identify irregularities. Additionally, it provides an easy-to-use interface for citizens to report suspected corruption, ensuring their voices are heard and their concerns addressed.

The platform uses advanced data visualization tools to present complex information in a clear and accessible manner, making it easier for citizens to understand and analyze government activities.

Atty. Gerald D. Yeakula, CENTAL's Program Manager, highlighted the significance of the case tracker, stating, "We hope it can be a game-changer in the fight against corruption." He explained that the tool allows users to track allegations of corruption, with cases dating as far back as 2009. He noted that some of these cases have diplomatic links.

He clarified that the cases on the platform are not final but serve to inform the public about the status of corruption investigations, including how many are currently before the LACC and the sectors involved.

Atty. Bendu Kpoto, CENTAL's Coordinator of Advocacy and Legal Advisor, praised the launch and encouraged researchers and donor partners to utilize the tracker. She emphasized that, before the tracker, there were no tools to keep the public and donors informed about the progress of corruption investigations and prosecutions. "Citizens now have the empowerment to report corruption without fear of being targeted," she added.

Anderson Miamen, Executive Director of CENTAL, reaffirmed the organization's commitment to fighting corruption and promoting transparency. "At CENTAL, we are dedicated to combating corruption and breaking the culture of impunity," he said.

Nikolina Stålhand, Program Officer at the Embassy of Sweden in Monrovia, urged both local and international stakeholders to use the tracker to promote accountability. She formally launched the platform at the event.

The launch was attended by diverse stakeholders, including representatives from the Public Procurement and Concession Commission, Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission, General Auditing Commission, civil society organizations, and the media.

The expected outcomes of the CCT include increasing transparency, promoting public engagement, and holding government agencies accountable for investigating and prosecuting corruption cases. It also seeks to strengthen collaboration among citizens, media, civil society, government agencies, and international organizations in addressing corruption in Liberia. The platform is designed to solicit ongoing stakeholder input to enhance its quality, management, and sustainability.

The launch of the Corruption Tracker marks a significant milestone in CENTAL's efforts to combat corruption and promote good governance in Liberia.