Liberia: UL Investigation Recommends Prosecution of Commerce Inspector Dorr Cooper for Academic Fraud - Several Suspended, Others Dismissed

Monrovia — A state-run University of Liberia (UL) investigative committee has recommended the prosecution of Commerce Inspector D. Dorr Cooper for academic fraud, having found him guilty of illegally obtaining an undergraduate degree in Public Administration.

The report detailed that Cooper allegedly paid $10,000 to university staff to impersonate a deceased student, thus enabling his fraudulent graduation.

The investigation began after concerns were raised about Cooper's eligibility just before the Alexander Romeo Horton College of Business and Public Administration commencement ceremony on September 10, 2024.

UL's Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Agnes Reeves-Taylor, was alerted that Cooper's name appeared on the graduation list despite him not being a registered student. An immediate review of the candidates confirmed the irregularity.

A five-member investigation committee was established on September 23, 2024, to explore how Cooper was listed among graduates.

The committee, under the leadership of Dr. S. Morris Cooper, uncovered that Cooper's name was fraudulently substituted for that of another student, Dahngbaye M. Wogbeh when university records were altered in 2015.

Additionally, evidence showed that Cooper only completed a single course but received grades linked to another student's academic record.

The investigation revealed the involvement of several staff members, with recommendations for consequences ranging from dismissal to suspension for those who facilitated Cooper's deceit.

Key figures identified include Jonathan Kangar, who manipulated student records; Thurston Lewis, the PADM Clearing Officer; and Arthur B. Sharpe, Chairman of the Department of Public Administration, among others.

The committee concluded that Cooper's degree should be revoked and called for the Ministry of Justice to prosecute him for academic fraud.

Additionally, the committee suggested that future graduation clearances be based on comprehensive student ledgers rather than only on transcripts, which may omit critical information.

Amid public outcry, this case has emphasized the need for stringent oversight of academic processes at UL to prevent future incidents of fraud.