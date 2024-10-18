Liberia: Finance and Development Planning Minister Confirms Government's Efforts to Increase Civil Servants' Salary

Monrovia — Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan has reaffirmed the government's commitment to improving the financial status of civil servants.

During his appearance on ELBC Thursday, broadcast across the country, Minister Ngafuan assured the nation that efforts are being made to increase the disposable income of civil servants, with key details set to be disclosed in the upcoming national budget.

"Our administration's primary goal is to elevate the disposable income of civil servants.The specifics of this initiative will be revealed in the next budget, which we anticipate presenting to the Legislature at the end of October," he said.

He emphasized the government's dedication to ensuring that Liberians enjoy improved disposable income. "As a responsible government, we are committed to making informed fiscal decisions regarding both expenditures and revenues," he affirmed.

Minister Ngafuan also addressed issues related to the previous administration's salary harmonization efforts, expressing concern over the resulting inequities.

Many civil servants with equivalent salaries experienced unequal gross pay, which has led to dissatisfaction and financial difficulties for some.

"Even in harmonization, there was victimization. Individuals with equal salaries were subject to unequal gross pay, and there are still civil servants earning less than $70," he noted.

These remarks highlight the administration's renewed focus on ensuring fair compensation for civil servants as part of a broader strategy aimed at fostering economic stability and enhancing public service.

The minister further explained that the current administration faces challenges in moving away from the previous harmonization model, particularly after $83 million was withdrawn from the Central Bank of Liberia's reserves to cover two months' salaries in 2023.

"We are grappling with issues like unpaid ECOWAS trade levies that have been passed on to us, and we also need to address outstanding checks totaling millions left with vendors. We are diligently working to resolve these obligations," he elaborated.

Minister Ngafuan assured civil servants of the government's ongoing commitment to improving their lives and the well-being of all Liberians.