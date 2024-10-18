Liberia: Ministry of Justice Launches Gender Policy and Strategic Action Plan for Inclusivity

The Ministry of Justice, through its Gender and Social Inclusion Unit, has launched a Gender Policy and a five-year Strategic Action Plan aimed at promoting inclusivity across all sectors.

The five-year policy and action plan seek to integrate gender equality into development policies and programs, aiming for true equality in decision-making and legal frameworks within the government.

Providing an overview of the policy, Mrs. Maude M. Somah, Director of the Gender and Social Inclusion Unit, emphasized that its core objective is to enhance women's participation in key decision-making sectors of government. "The policy addresses the need to promote and realize gender equality while acknowledging the significant gaps in the Ministry's previous efforts," Mrs. Somah said.

She stressed that the launch represents a call for the adoption of a well-structured policy on gender equality, equity, and women's empowerment, to rectify disparities in the Ministry's systems and practices.

Mrs. Somah highlighted that a closer analysis revealed substantial inequalities between men and women within the Ministry. "Women are primarily found in lower professional positions, while men dominate senior professional and management roles, showcasing a serious gender imbalance despite existing civil service guidelines promoting equality."

In his remarks during the launch, Justice Minister N. Oswald Tweh lauded the document, noting that it reflects Liberia's national and global commitments to gender equality and women's empowerment. Minister Tweh highlighted the Ministry's leadership in advancing these goals and reiterated Liberia's adherence to international protocols, including the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights and the Revised National Gender Policy.

"The gender policy will ensure that gender equality is prioritized in the Ministry's operations and is critical to rebuilding Liberia's legal infrastructure," Minister Tweh said. He added that the policy's accompanying five-year Costed Action Plan (CAP) for 2024-2029 will guide its implementation, with regular reviews to ensure progress.

He also challenged the Gender and Social Inclusion Unit to continue implementing best practices outlined in the policy to promote gender equality within Liberia's justice system.

Also speaking at the event, ECOWAS Country Representative, Madam Josephine Nkrumah, commended the initiative, calling it a foundation for the full inclusion of women and girls in governance. She urged the Ministry to decentralize its efforts to ensure the policy's objectives are met.

"When gender policies are fully implemented, they transform societies, making inclusivity a way of life," Madam Nkrumah remarked, stressing the importance of effective policy execution.

The launch, held on Wednesday, October 16, in Congo Town, brought together representatives from the Ministries of Justice, Finance, Defense, the European Union, UN Women, ECOWAS, civil society organizations, and the Ministry of Gender. The event marked a significant milestone in promoting gender equality across both public and private sectors in Liberia.