Nigeria: Cholera - Niger State Confirms16 Deaths,165 Cases

18 October 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Maimuna Raji Egigogo

The Niger State Government has confirmed 16 deaths from 165 cases of cholera recorded in the state.

The state's Commissioner for Primary Healthcare, Dangana Ibrahim, confirmed the outbreak of the disease at a meeting of the State Task Force Committee on Primary Healthcare and Immunisation, chaired by Deputy Governor Yakubu Garba, in Minna.

According to the commissioner, 145 patients have been treated and discharged.

"To prevent further spread, contingency measures have been implemented, including the distribution of essential medical supplies to affected areas and health facilities," Mr Ibrahim said.

He named the affected local government areas as Paiko, Gurara, Suleja, Bosso, and Katcha, adding that the state's disease surveillance system has been activated.

The commissioner also said active contact tracing and case management are ongoing in all the affected communities.

He said the state had intensified sensitisation and awareness campaigns focused on personal and environmental hygiene to check the disease.

Mr Ibrahim explained that the State Task Force Committee on Primary Healthcare and Immunization was designed to promote inter-sectoral collaboration for effective primary healthcare delivery.

The committee includes members from various ministries, departments, agencies, and partners such as the World Health Organisation, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, and the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency.

Mr Ibrahim said the state government's New Niger Agenda prioritises healthcare, focusing on ensuring the health of residents, safe childbirth, and immunization against diseases.

He expressed confidence that with effective implementation, the state would be able to mitigate the spread of diseases and provide quality healthcare services.

