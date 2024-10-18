Nigeria: NDLEA Tightens Noose On Drug Barons, Cartels

...As UK govt justifies support for agency

The Chairman/Chief Executive of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Marwa (retd), has said the capacity of the anti-narcotic body within the maritime space would further tighten the noose on drug barons and cartels with the volume of recent arrests and seizures of illicit substances on the waterways and seaports.

Marwa stated this, yesterday, at the commissioning of NDLEA Marine Command Headquarters, a facility built and donated by the British government in Lagos.

He said: "I have to express my profound appreciation to the British High Commission in Nigeria for believing in this project and considering it worthy of His Majesty's investment.

"The timely delivery of this project and the high standard of the finished work speak volumes about the commitment of the British government to support our efforts. Not quite long ago, a similar edifice, completed with state-of-the-art fittings, was handed over to NDLEA by the British government at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

"There has also been a series of capacity-building initiatives and provisions of equipment by the Home Office International Operations, which have bolstered the capability of the agency's personnel and have enhanced phenomenal drug seizures and arrests. We deeply appreciate the effort of the British government and its institutions.

"According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, UNCTAD, over 80 per cent of the volume of international trade is carried by sea, and the percentage is even higher for developing countries.

"This is equally true of illicit drug trade because maritime routes have long been exploited by drug traffickers due to the vast expanses of the open sea and the complexity of maritime laws and jurisdictions."

While calling for continuous collaboration among security agencies operating within the maritime space, the NDLEA boss said: "The operation of our special marine squad on the waterways of Lagos has shown the increasing complexity of maritime drug trafficking.

"Aside from merchant ships, personal vessels, including luxury yachts, modified pump boats, and fishing trawlers, are also being employed in this growing drug trade."

In his remarks on the occasion, British Deputy High Commissioner, Mr. Jonny Baxter, justified why the UK government was supporting the work of NDLEA.

According to him, "It is also a delight to see such a wide range of people here at this event because from my perspective, that shows the level of commitment that we see from our Nigerian partners and colleagues to what is the really critical work carried out by the NDLEA in tackling drug trafficking.

"We in the UK support that work for a number of reasons. We've seen an increase in drug detections both in Nigeria and in the UK and so that shows us two things.

"Firstly, that there is a clear need for us to work together, to work collaboratively to tackle drug trafficking but it also shows that our efforts are paying dividends."

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Mrs. Abimbola Salu Hundeyin, in his remark, said: "The NDLEA's presence in Lagos has been pivotal in curbing the illegal drug trade. Your efforts have not only protected our citizens, but also enhanced the overall security and well-being of our state."

"Today's (yesterday) commissioning of the NDLEA marine command headquarters, generously donated by the British government, marks a significant milestone in our collective fight against drug-related crimes.

"It highlights the importance of international cooperation and strategic partnerships in tackling the global challenge of drug trafficking, especially in coastal areas like Lagos. I, therefore, on behalf of our government and the good people of Lagos State, extend my sincere gratitude to the British government for this invaluable contribution, which will further bolster NDLEA's capacity to more effectively patrol our waters and intercept illegal drug activities."