Nigeria Lacks Healthcare Delivery Infrastructure - -Okebukola

Former Executive Secretary, National University Commission, NUC, Professor Peter Okebukola, yesterday, lamented that Nigeria lacks quality healthcare delivery infrastructure.

Speaking with newsmen at the commencement of academic programme for students of Alolade Oyinlola College of Health Sciences and Information Technology, Okuku Osun State, Okebukola said training of quality health workers would not guarantee healthcare delivery without necessary infrastructure.

He said: "We have quality arrangements for best quality hands to train personnel. We have Professors, Senior lecturers and experts volunteering to train our students here. So, going forward Nigeria would have quality personnel. The infrastructure component of healthcare delivery is a significant factor and it is the area where we are very lacking in this country. But if professionals come to teach students in their field, it provides quality personnel for the health sector.

"The Nigerian public should expect the best-trained students from any college of health technology of its type. The curriculum is based on what has been set by the Regulator in Nigeria, but what we have done is top up with modern and future-looking content for the curriculum and also ensure that it is not only theory but more of practicals in the training of community health workers, health practitioners, environmental health workers and IT professionals that are deeply soaked in their discipline."

Addressing the students, the College Proprietor and former Osun State Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola tasked the students to look beyond the classroom and set good goals for success.

Abayomi, ex-LCCI boss, others advocate digital solutions

Meanwhile, healthcare experts including the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi; former president of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, Dr Michael Olawale-Cole; Chairman of Healthcare Providers Association of Nigeria, HCPAN, Lagos, Abiola Paul-Ozieh and the Head of Design and Product at Wellahealth Technologies Limited, Dr Jephtan Aletan, yesterday, called for the widespread adoption of digital solutions to revolutionise Nigeria's healthcare system.

They spoke during HCPAN's Scientific Conference and Annual General Meeting in Lagos with the theme 'Leveraging Digital Technology to Improve Residents' Enrollment and Enhance Providers' Efficiency in the Nation's Health Insurance Programme', Prof. Abayomi, said: "The goal is to provide financial protection for our citizens and ensure that healthcare is affordable and accessible to everyone, regardless of their income status. We are committed to ensuring every Lagosian carries health insurance, whether public or private so that we can inject more resources into the health sector and elevate healthcare delivery."

Lamenting the lack of an insurance culture among Lagosians and the challenges of tracking the informal sector, he said: "The Lagos State government is also reinvesting in its Equity Fund to cover vulnerable residents who cannot afford insurance. Eligible residents will be profiled for enrollment in the fund, ensuring they receive adequate healthcare protection. A regulatory framework will be established to maintain high standards among accredited healthcare providers, with strict monitoring of HMOs to ensure compliance and efficient responses to healthcare needs."

In his remarks, Dr Aletan said the future of healthcare is digital adding that the time for transformation is now.

He said: "Digital technology can revolutionise Nigeria's health insurance by improving access and efficiency. It's time for stakeholders to embrace this transformation to achieve better healthcare for all."

In her opening address, Abiola Paul-Ozieh called for the digital transformation in Nigeria's healthcare system, commending the Lagos State Government's recent Executive Order aimed at expanding health insurance coverage for all residents.

On his part, the former LCCI President, Dr Olawale-Cole stressed the need to leverage digital resources to enhance resident enrollment and improve provider efficiency within Nigeria's health insurance framework.