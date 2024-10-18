Nigeria: Jigawa Tanker Explosion... 109 Victims Given Mass Burial, 54 Hospitalised

Majiya village of Taura local government area in Jigawa state and the entire state was thrown into confusion and mourning following a petroleum tanker explosion which resulted in the death of over109 persons.

Fifty-four others sustained various degrees of burns.

Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi, his deputy Engr Aminu Usman and the Speaker of the state house of assembly were among the early sympathisers who attended the mass burial of the 107 victims of the explosion.

Thousands of family members, friends, and sympathisers attended the mass burial, including political leaders, traditional rulers, and religious leaders.

Confirming the tragic incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Lawal Shisu Adam, said that at about 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, when the villagers started scooping fuel from the fallen petroleum tanker, it exploded into flames.

DSP Lawal disclosed that the tanker driver from Port Harcourt was passing Nguru in Yobe State when he lost control of the vehicle and it fell at Majiya village.

"The content in the tanker flooded gutters and drainages in the village. The villagers started fetching the fuel and the petrol burst into flames. As a result, 95 people were confirmed dead, and 50 have been hospitalized and receiving treatment," Adams disclosed.

The police image maker cautioned the villagers to distance themselves from similar situations in the future.

Speaking after the funeral prayer, Governor Malam Umar Namadi extended his condolences to the immediate families of the deceased and the entire people of the state, describing the incident as an unprecedented tragedy in the history of Jigawa State.

"In this critical time, we have nothing to do than to pray to Almighty Allah to grant the souls of our departed sons and brothers eternal rest in Jannatul Firdausi.

"All of us, including the immediate families of the victims, must take heart and accept it as an act of destiny."

Governor Namadi, however, stated that all necessary actions must be taken to prevent such occurrences in the future, including public enlightenment and timely reinforcement of security wherever a tanker accident report is received.

The governor also directed the State Emergency Management Agency to immediately assess the situation and provide emergency relief materials to the deceased's families. He also directed the state to take responsibility for the medical bills of those who sustained injuries.

The state governor also visited the survivors at Hadejia General Hospital, Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kudu, and Jahun General Hospital.

The executive secretary of Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Haruna Mairiga, gave the total number of those buried in the mass grave as 107, most of them burnt beyond recognition.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, Ibrahim Shehu, one of the eyewitnesses, said that when the tanker fell, the petroleum product started spilling through the gutters.

He noted that the people started scooping the petroleum into different containers. In that process, the fire was ignited in the gutter and spread to the tanker, which exploded within seconds.

"The fire did not start from the tanker; it started from the gutter, where people gathered to scoop the petroleum."

"Honestly speaking, the police and Civil Defence Corps tried to stop people from scooping the petrol, but they were overpowered; unfortunately, see what happened," the eye witness stated.

Mustapha Shehu, who lost his 25-year-old brother in the inferno, said that every family in the town lost their loved ones.

"This is the biggest catastrophe we have ever had in the history of Majiya town; everybody in this town is in mourning. We have nothing to say than Inalillahi Wanna Ilaihi rajuun," he said.

Mustapha Abdusalam Majiya, who could not control his tears, said he lost over 50 of his blood relatives.

"I told you we have an extended family in Majiya; as of now, we are counting more than 50 whom we have lost in the tragedy from sons and grandsons of our family.

"I can't add anything except Innalillahi Wanna Ilaihi Rajiun," Mustapha stated.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has directed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, to lead a Federal Government delegation to Jigawa State in response to Tuesday night inferno in Majia town, which claimed over 100 lives.

The government delegation will comprise the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; Minister of Transportation, Senator Saidu Alkali; Corps Marshall of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr Shehu Mohammed; and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North West), Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai.

While in Jigawa, the delegation will visit the scene of the inferno to assess the situation and visit injured persons in the hospital.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu further directed that emergency aid, including medical supplies, food, and shelter, be extended to the 50 victims receiving treatment and others affected by the fire.

In the wake of a catastrophic tanker explosion in Jigawa State, Vice President Kashim Shettima has announced an immediate federal government intervention and called for a comprehensive review of fuel transportation safety protocols across Nigeria.

The vice president, on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, commiserated with the families who lost loved ones in the tragic incident and prayed that Almighty Allah grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

In a condolence message on Wednesday, VP Shettima, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, said, "My heart aches for those who have had their families torn apart by this disaster."

Also, former President Muhammadu Buhari has conveyed his sorrow over the oil tanker explosion that killed dozens of people and injured dozens of others in Jigawa State, describing the mishap as the deadliest of such tragedies witnessed in the country's recent experience.

The Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) has also expressed sadness over the reported death of 105 persons in the Tuesday petrol tanker explosion in Majia town in Jigawa State.

The Forum commiserated with the people and government of Jigawa State on the sad incident, especially families that lost their loved ones and those who sustained injuries in the fire.

In a statement personally signed by its chairman and Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, he said the reported circumstances of the incident were worrisome and urged citizens to avoid taking advantage of petrol spills because of their volatility and existential danger.

Also, the Northern States Governors' Forum (NSGF), through its chairman and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, condoled with Governor Namadi and the people of Jigawa State over the tragic tanker explosion in Majiya town.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Transport Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the incident as profoundly saddening and stressed the need for stricter safety measures and public awareness to prevent future occurrences.

In a statement issued by the group's director-general of press affairs, Ismaila Uba Misilli, the governors said: "This unfortunate event underscores the urgent need for comprehensive safety measures to prevent similar tragedies.

Authorities must implement stricter regulations governing fuel transportation and storage to minimise risks. At the same time, public awareness campaigns are equally essential to educate citizens about the dangers of approaching accident sites, particularly those involving hazardous materials like petroleum products".

FG orders investigation

The minister of state, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, has directed the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to investigate the tragic petrol tanker explosion in Jigawa State.

Lokpobri, who expressed deep sorrow at the tragic petrol tanker explosion, also admonished Nigerians to desist from approaching vehicles transporting petroleum products that were involved in accidents or mechanical failures.

Badaru Condoles Jigawa Govt, People Over Fuel Tanker Explosion

The minister of defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has similarly sympathised with the government and the people of Jigawa State following the tragic fuel tanker explosion in Majiya Town, Taura local government area.

In a statement by his personal assistant on publicity, Mati Ali, the immediate past governor of Jigawa State, expressed deep sadness at the incident and sympathised with the victims' families.