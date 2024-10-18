Nigeria Partners Global Health Agencies to Strengthen Cancer Care Infrastructure

The minister of state for health, Dr Tunji Alausa, has reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to enhancing cancer care in the country as international partners visit Nigeria for an in-country review.

The collaboration between Nigeria and global health agencies underscores the nation's determination to improve cancer outcomes. The focus is on accessibility, infrastructure, and international support to tackle one of its most pressing health challenges.

The minister stated this during a meeting in Abuja with the Cancer Impact Review Committee, which comprises local and international experts.

Addressing representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the World Health Organisation (WHO), and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), who are in Nigeria to conduct an in-country review, Dr Alausa said, "We appreciate the international community's support and remain committed to providing comprehensive healthcare to every Nigerian."

The minister noted that the federal government has made significant strides in cancer control, establishing the National Institute of Cancer Research and Treatment to address gaps in screening, treatment, and prevention.

He said Plans are also underway to build six cancer treatment centres across the country's geopolitical zones and nine diagnostic centres to boost early detection.

Despite these efforts, Dr Alausa acknowledged challenges such as limited infrastructure, insufficient diagnostic tools like PET scans, and a need for local cyclotron technology for producing radioisotopes.

"We are working quickly to close these gaps," he said, emphasising the government's focus on long-term solutions, including training in nuclear medicine and interventional radiology.

For her part, the IAEA's team lead, Ilaura Haskins, praised Nigeria's efforts in cancer control and acknowledged the progress made since the last review in 2011.

"This mission will provide expert recommendations to strengthen Nigeria's cancer care framework further," she said, as the review aims to enhance radiation medicine and support national initiatives in breast, cervical, and childhood cancer care.