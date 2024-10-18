Nigeria: No Rift With Nass - Presidency

The Presidency has said that it is committed to a harmonious working relationship among lawmakers in the National Assembly and that there is no rift.

In a statement issued by the Presidential adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senate Sen Basheer Lado said his office has been drawn to online reports that security agents have been deployed to prevent senators from carrying out their legislative duties, specifically about an alleged impeachment of the Senate President.

"I wish to categorically state that these reports are baseless and should be disregarded, as there is no discord within the senators' rank and file," Lado said, adding that the legislative body remains united in its commitment to advancing Nigeria's democracy.

According to him, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is dedicated to a harmonious working relationship among senators and recognises the critical role of the Senate in driving legislative progress.

"His Excellency remains committed to ensuring that this collaboration is based on mutual respect, dialogue, and shared goals for peace, progress, and prosperity for all Nigerians.

"The Senate continues to function freely and without interference, and any security presence within the National Assembly Complex is for the routine safety and protection of legislators and staff. I therefore urge the public to disregard such unfounded publications, which could undermine the legislature's integrity," Lado added.