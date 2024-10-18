Nigeria: Hardship - Ex-Minister Nduese Essien Warns of Looming Anarchy

Former minister of lands, housing, and urban development, Chief Nduese Essien, has sounded a strong warning about the escalating discontent across Nigeria due to severe economic hardship. He called on the federal government to urgently reconsider its economic policies, which he described as aggravating poverty and inflation, leaving millions of Nigerians struggling to survive.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, Essien criticised the hasty removal of fuel subsidies and other economic policies of the Tinubu administration, arguing that they are inflicting unprecedented suffering on the populace.

"The level of suffering across the country is unprecedented, except perhaps during the Nigerian Civil War. Families are struggling to meet basic needs," he said. "The policies, while perhaps well-intentioned, are exacerbating poverty, increasing inflation, and hurting the most vulnerable among us."

He urged the federal government to rethink its approach and strike a balance between reducing the fiscal deficit and ensuring citizens do not plunge deeper into poverty. He emphasised the need for fiscal discipline and cutting the cost of governance, warning that "it is inhuman to continue down this path without a clear plan to ease the burden on the citizens. Our leaders cannot continue to fritter the country's commonwealth of the country recklessly and ask the people to make sacrifices."

"If urgent action is not taken to stem the hunger, poverty, and discontent in the country, we risk losing the patience of the people, and that could result in dire consequences."

Turning his attention to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Essien expressed profound disappointment over the commission's performance, describing it as a "symbol of corruption, inefficiency, and wasted resources." As one of the key advocates for the establishment of the NDDC, he lamented how far the Commission has strayed from its core mandate of bringing development to the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

"The NDDC, which was designed to be an engine of development for the oil-rich Niger Delta, has tragically become a symbol of corruption," he remarked. "Billions of naira are poured into endless regional master plans, stakeholders' engagements, media campaigns, and infrastructure projects that never seem to materialise or make any significant impact on the lives of the people."

Essien, who played a key role in the establishment of the NDDC during his time in the National Assembly, highlighted the lack of legacy projects in the Niger Delta beyond the commission's headquarters building in Port Harcourt. He accused the NDDC of perpetuating political patronage while neglecting the people it was created to serve.

"The region is inundated with abandoned projects while new administrations continue to award emergency contracts of street lights, shore protection, etc., as a means of extracting quick returns," he said. "The much-touted forensic audit has never been made public, and no one has been held accountable for the billions stolen."

Chief Essien called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take urgent steps to refocus the NDDC on its core mandate, warning that continued mismanagement would further deepen the region's woes.

Chief Essien also aimed at NNPC Limited, criticising its involvement in regulating the pricing of petroleum products produced by private refineries, particularly the Dangote Refinery. He questioned the rationale behind NNPC's interference, pointing out that the state-owned company had failed to effectively manage the country's own refineries for decades.

"It is unacceptable that an organisation that has failed to manage the country's refineries for over three decades should now meddle in the pricing of products from a privately owned refinery," Essien argued. "The NNPC Limited is now a private entity in competition with Dangote Refinery. As such, it has no business regulating the downstream sector of the petroleum industry."

He called on the National Assembly to establish a new legal framework that ensures proper regulation of the petroleum sector without interference from entities with vested interests.

In addition, Chief Essien voiced his support for a shift toward true federalism, emphasising the need to devolve development responsibilities to the regions. He pointed out that the creation of regional development commissions, such as the NDDC, had set the stage for a more effective federal structure that would allow states and regions to better manage their own resources and development.

"The regions, states, and local governments should be given more revenue since they are closest to the people," he stated. He also endorsed the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference, which called for the Federal Government to step back from regional development and empower the zones to handle their growth.

"It is time for the federal government to look at the report of that conference and ensure that the recommendations are implemented," Essien added.

Chief Essien also addressed the need for electoral reform, calling for greater transparency in local government elections and urging the National Assembly to amend the Electoral Act to ensure electronic accreditation, transfer, and collation of results. He criticised the current practice where ruling parties in states dominate local elections, often without fair competition.

"Nigeria may not survive another attempt at a flawed election," Essien warned, urging the Senate to take urgent action to restore trust in the electoral process. He also expressed concern over the increasing role of the judiciary in determining election outcomes, calling on the Chief Justice of Nigeria to "restore sanity to our courts and our electoral jurisprudence."

"When a former national chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) said he would not go to court to seek redress for an election he contested and believes was rigged, then we should be very worried," Essien remarked, emphasising the need for the judiciary to remain the guardian of democracy and fundamental rights.

Chief Essien closed his statement by urging Nigerians to hold their leaders accountable and to demand policies that prioritise the welfare of the people. He emphasised that the development of both the Niger Delta and the entire country depends on honest dialogue and decisive action.

"The Niger Delta deserves better. Nigeria deserves better," he said. "Only through honest dialogue and concerted action will we achieve the development we desperately need."