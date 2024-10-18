Nigeria: Oloyede Calls for Regulations On Usage of Ai in Academics

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has called for more regulations on the usage of simulated human intelligence processes by computer systems otherwise called Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The Registrar gave the advice at the 2024 University of Ilorin Lecture Series, titled: "Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Humanities" at the university of Ilorin, Kwara State.

The Registrar also cautioned African countries against reliance on foreign-developed AI technologies.

According to him, stringent regulation became necessary to safeguard the academic environment against laziness and decline in critical thinking among academics and students.

He said, "In the academia, many of us have traditionally relied on human research assistants and proofreaders to improve the quality of our work. However, with the rise of AI, these roles are increasingly being complemented or even replaced by AI tools. This brings significant benefits in terms of efficiency, but it also raises questions about the need for policies to guide the use of AI within the universities.

"I believe we need policies guiding the use of AI in universities, but we must also objectively consider how AI can replicate the benefits of human support in areas like proofreading and research assistance. Embracing AI does not mean surrendering our intellectual lives; rather, it calls for a thoughtful integration of technology into our work."

Furthermore, he cautioned academics, who do not have adequate knowledge about their subjects, against adopting AI in the quest to seek solution about their subjects so as not to be misled.

"Its adoption within the academic environment must be carefully considered as a result of the ethical dilemma that it poses "one of the ethical problems of AI is its potential to embarrass human beings. If you don't know your subject very well, don't go to AI before you start misleading humanity," he said.

Oloyede pointed out that AI and humanities are intertwined but maintained that, "humanity should be in control of AI, if we will save humanity from perdition.

"The world of AI and the Humanities may seem miles apart. On the one hand, AI represents the cutting-edge technology that can simulate human intelligence, process language, and even create art. On the other hand, the Humanities involves the study of human culture, philosophy, law, literature, art, and religion - fields that define human civilisation but are they really separate? No, these fields are deeply intertwined.

"The Humanities is critical in shaping AI by helping us understand ethical dilemmas, human behaviour, and creativity, while at the same time transforming how we engage with the Humanities. From influencing the ethical development of AI to helping machines understand human language and creativity, the Humanities contributes significantly to shaping AI as we know it today," he explained.

He tasked scholars in the Humanities to take up the challenge of generating well-researched content for AI to ensure that its contents conform with fundamental human rights, values, and Islamic doctrines and principles.

"In fields like Islamic Studies and Law, AI must be developed with sensitivity to ethical and cultural contexts. Universities and scholars should explore how AI can assist in complex tasks such as issuing fatwas or navigating legal ethics, while ensuring that it aligns with fundamental human rights values," he said.

Oloyede advised African nations to invest in building their own AI capabilities, so as not to be entirely dependent on external powers, exploited or left out in the scheme of things in the future"

"In this wise, African Telecommunication Unions (ATU), African Union (AU), and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) must lead the charge in developing AI strategies tailored to the continent's specific needs.

These bodies, according to him, should promote policies that encourage the ethical development and use of AI across such diverse sectors as healthcare, agriculture, education, and governance. He noted that collaboration between African countries on AI research and data sharing can help mitigate the risk of relying on foreign developed AI technologies."

On the fear of the capacity of AI to take jobs away from people, Oloyede averred that the problems of skills gap in manufacturing are not the same in the Humanities.

He said, "We have arrived at a critical junction where we must combine creativity with AI notwithstanding the genuine aversion for humanisation of machine. Indeed, AI facilities can create content as well as serve as a partner to human creativity, not a replacement."

Oloyede, however, offered some recommendations to tackle the gaps and deficit in AI technology. These included but not limited to: the development of "Ethical AI Guidelines", "AI Literacy in Humanities Education", emphasis on "Human-AI Collaboration," review of the "Humanities Curricula", and strengthening "AI's Role in Islamic Studies and Law," addressing Over-reliance on AI Tools with a view to ensuring "AI-Generated Content Authenticity," enhancement of "AI's Ethical Capabilities," engagement of "African Countries in the AI Journey," "Support from African Organisations on Data Sovereignty," and "Ethical AI Development Strengthening AI Policies and Ethical Frameworks."

Other recommendations included synergy with the African Union (AU), African Telecommunication Union (ATU), African Universities, and leading AI Researchers, among others.

