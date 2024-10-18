Nigeria: Food Security - Kwara Poly Commences Sale of Farm Produce

The Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, has commenced the sale of the maize harvested from its farm situated within the institution's permanent campus in Oyun, along Ilorin - Old Jebba road.

At the event which symbolizes the commitment of the pioneer higher institution in the state to agricultural excellence and self-sustainability, the commissioner in the Ministry of Tertiary Education, Dr Mary Arinde commended the management of the polytechnic for its innovative approach to agriculture and contributions to food security in the state.

The commissioner said that the event was a testament to the polytechnic's dedication to fostering agricultural development and promoting self-sufficiency within the educational community.

Arinde commended the exemplary efforts of the management of the institution in redefining academic boundaries and venturing into the realm of sustainable agricultural practice.

The commissioner who described Kwara Polytechnic as a pace setter, said that the initiative is not only enhancing the institution's self-reliance but also contributing to the larger agricultural landscape of the state.

She promised government's unwavering support for tertiary institutions in the state in their quest for excellence.

The rector of the polytechnic, Dr Abdul Jimoh Muhammed said that apart from supporting Governor AbdulRazaq administration's efforts in ensuring food security and sustainability in the state, the farm project is also meant to expose the students to the practical aspect of their field of study.

He added that though the polytechnic also used the farmland as a means of checking encroachment on its vast land, "it also afforded the institution an opportunity to demonstrate its expertise in agricultural production."

The rector disclosed that out of the 129 bags of maize harvested from the institution's farm, two bags have been set aside for processing into products such as custard, semovita and maize flour.