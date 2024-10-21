Nigeria: 2024 World Food Day - Right to Food for a Better Life and a Better Future

blog

Food insecurity is a persistent global crisis that has only deepened over time. Since 1979, when the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) established World Food Day to raise awareness about hunger and advocate for safe, nutritious diets, the challenge has grown more urgent. Despite decades of efforts, the world has faced a relentless wave of events -- from economic downturns to climate shocks -- that have intensified the struggle to achieve food security.

As the world's population continues to increase, the significance of World Food Day has never been more critical. This day is a powerful call to action to sustainably boost agricultural production, strengthen global supply chains, reduce food losses and waste, and guarantee access to nutritious food for those enduring hunger and malnutrition. For Nigeria, the urgency is even more significant as the country deals with the realities of climate change, ongoing conflict, and a soaring cost of living -- crises that have left households struggling to meet basic nutritional needs and forced to make difficult compromises in their daily consumption.

The theme for the 2024 World Food Day, "Right to foods for a better life and a better future," is not only timely but also an informed decision that emphasises the importance of food in our daily lives, especially given the rising cost of food prices.

The recent floods in some parts of Nigeria has displaced thousands of people. In Borno, which suffered some of the worst effects, at least 400,000 people registered in one of the 30 Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps within one week. According to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), 29 healthcare facilities that provide nutrition services in Maiduguri and Jere local government areas were damaged due to the flood.

Conflicts have further worsened the country's nutrition crisis. In a June 2024 mass screening conducted by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and the Ministry of Health in Zamfara state, 97,149 children were screened in 21 urban and rural locations. 27% were found to be suffering from acute malnutrition, with 5% having severe acute malnutrition. The report released by MSF in September 2024 noted that one out of 4 children under 5 in the two Local government areas where the screening was conducted is food insecure.

The alarm raised by the United Nations in 2023 about its projection for the year 2024 noted that 26.5 million people will be food insecure. This is approximately 20% higher than the 2022 forecast.

Nutrition 774 Initiative

The recently launched "Nutrition 774 Initiative" by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration seeks to improve nutritional outcomes across the 774 local government areas of the country.

His Excellency, the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, reiterated the government's commitment to addressing the country's food crisis. He pointed out that the country's aspiration goes beyond the abundance of food in barns or warehouses. 'We cannot claim victory unless there is a certainty that each household across Nigeria has access to the preferred and prescribed diets essential for a healthy life,' the vice president stated.

During a roundtable discussion with development partners and the Vice-President, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, emphasised the importance of involving stakeholders from multiple sectors, such as agriculture, health, water, sanitation, and social protection, to effectively tackle malnutrition. This also helps in the promotion of health in a multi-sectoral way, which supports equitable and quality health systems, one of the four-point agenda that he initiated shortly after he took over the mantle of its leadership. He noted the importance of the initiative in addressing acute, sub-acute, and chronic malnutrition.

Fight it from the Root

Commitments, like the one made by the Vice President, are commendable, but not enough. The grassroots-driven approach of the '774 Initiative' stands out for its potential to empower local actors to improve nutrition within their communities. However, the execution strategy remains unclear, and greater emphasis is needed on how this approach will decentralise agricultural development across the country. To make meaningful impact, it is crucial to confront the major drivers of food insecurity head-on -- ranging from the devastating effects of climate change and ongoing conflicts to economic instability and inadequate agricultural practices. For this strategy to succeed, it must provide a clear roadmap for local action and tackle these pressing challenges boldly and comprehensively.

The flood that submerged at least 70% of Maiduguri, Borno state's capital in northeastern Nigeria, is a partly natural event resulting in food insecurity, but also speaks to poor maintenance of the state's flood protection infrastructure.

Right to Food

This year's World Food Day emphasises that food security is a fundamental right, not a privilege. The right to food needs to be recognised as a core human right that demands protection and action. When Governments at both national and sub-national levels commit to policies that treat food as a basic right, they unlock a powerful pathway to transforming health outcomes across the nation. Ensuring access to safe and nutritious food improves well-being, reduces poverty rates, and ignites economic growth. To combat food insecurity, policies must prioritise small-scale farmers, boost local food production, and expand food-strengthening programs. It's time to treat food security not as an option but as an obligation that shapes a healthier, more prosperous future.

To address Nigeria's food insecurity, there is a need to expand food assistance programmes and school feeding initiatives, especially in areas that have been affected more by insecurity.

The reintroduction of the School Feeding Programme by President Tinubu's administration aims to provide nutritional support to schoolchildren. If properly funded and monitored, this initiative will improve the pupils' academic performance and enhance their health through its availability.

Finally, targeted investments in rural infrastructure and small and middle-sized enterprises should also be intensified. The reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads, railways and storage facilities to ease the movement of agricultural produce should be prioritised to bring about the desired development of the food sector.