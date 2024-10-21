Ghana: Let Us Keep Working Hard for Decisive Victory in December - Bawumia Urges

20 October 2024
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged the rank and file of the NPP to stay united and focused to ensure an emphatic victory in both the Presidential and Parliamentary election in December.

Addressing thousands of supporters in Nkawkaw on Saturday during his campaign tour of the Constituency, Dr. Bawumia said "it is as important to vote for your parliamentary candidate, as it is to vote for me" in order to ensure that the NPP has a clear majority in the next parliament after the elections.

"You have all seen what has been happening in Parliament with the close numbers, 137:137 and that is worrying so we don't want a repeat of that," he said.

In a comment that acknowledged the hard work of parliamentary candidates and the party at the grassroots so far, Dr. Bawumia said the NPP was poised to win a decisive parliamentary majority if elections were held today due to what he has seen during his constituency visits.

"There is no doubt about it. If the elections are held today, the NPP will have a decisive majority. Not a majority but a decisive majority in Parliament," Dr. Bawumia said.

"What I can assure you is that from what I know; I have been to over 200 Constituencies, I have campaigned on the ground I have seen the data and I can tell you that if we hold the elections today, NPP will have a decisive majority in Parliament. There is no doubt about it."

The Flagbearer, however, urged the party's supporters that since the election is still some days away, they should stay focused until December 7.

"The election is not today. It is on December 7 and if it continues like this and we all come together, by midnight on December 7, all of you will hear that the NPP has a decisive majority in Parliament."

