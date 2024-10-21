Zimbabwe: Namibian Opposition Rages As Company Linked to Ex-Con Chivayo Is Awarded U.S.$60 Million Tender to Supply Election Materials

NAMIBIAN opposition party, the Popular Democratic Party (PDP), has raised objections to a US$60 million tender awarded to a company linked to controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo by the country's electoral body.

South African company Ren-Form CC was recently granted a tender by the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) to print ballot papers for the presidential and national elections scheduled for November 27 this year.

The company is linked to controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, who won a similar tender for Zimbabwe's elections held last year.

The disputed elections faced condemnation from foreign observer missions, which argued they failed to meet international standards.

In Zimbabwe, opposition strongholds received ballot papers late on election day, with some areas casting votes overnight.

To avoid a similar situation, Namibia's PDP has written to the ECN challenging the tender awarded to Ren-Form CC.

"Our client hereby informs your offices that it objects to the appointment of Ren-Form CC for the design, printing, supply, and delivery of the ballot papers.

"It has come to our client's attention that the controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo is connected to the supplier. Given Mr. Chivayo's history and his alleged connections to corrupt dealings reported in the media, our client is concerned that the integrity and credibility of the presidential and national elections would be undermined by this appointment," read the letter.

Ren-Form CC, associated with Chivayo, has been implicated in inflating election-related costs in a US$100 million deal with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

Namibia's opposition legislator, Inna Hangari, said they would not hesitate to approach the High Court to challenge the irregular tender.

"Thank you for standing in solidarity with us, especially with the people of Zimbabwe, who have endured the harsh reality of stolen elections. We appreciate your vigilance in alerting us to what could potentially undermine our democratic process. In response, we have taken swift action, and our lawyers are prepared to approach the High Court of Namibia," Hangari said.