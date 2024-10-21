Namibia: Zimbabwean Entrepreneur Denies Link to Contract for Supply of Namibian Ballot Papers

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has denied any association to a contract for the supply of ballot papers to the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN).

Speaking to The Namibian on Sunday, Chivayo said allegations linking him to the contract are disturbing and baseless.

"For the record, neither I nor my company Intratrek Zimbabwe or any other have ever participated in any tender involving ZEC [the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission], nor have we been involved with Ren-Form in any contracts related to the procurement of election-related material or equipment," he said.

This comes after a Daily Maverick report linked Chivayo to Ren-Form, the company selected to print, design and package ballot papers for Namibia's presidential and National Assembly elections in November.

Media reports have linked the company to inflated invoices during Zimbabwe's elections in 2023.

Chivayo noted that Zimbabwe's anti-corruption commission has not lodged a case against him.

He further claimed the accusations are being sponsored by "some small opposition political party in Namibia".

"I believe that speculation without evidence only serves to mislead," Chivayo added.

The ECN has equally denied that there is anything amiss with the selection of the company.

According to the ECN, the allegations are false and misleading.

At least four opposition parties have written to the ECN, demanding that it should revoke the selection of Ren-Form to supply ballot papers to the ECN.

Representatives from 18 political parties on Sunday accompanied the ECN on a mission to Johannesburg to observe the making, designing and packaging of the ballot papers to be used in the elections in November.