Nigerian Striker Victor Boniface Involved in Car Accident After Bundesliga Win

Nigerian striker Victor Boniface was rushed to the hospital after a terrifying car accident following Bayer Leverkusen's 2-1 Bundesliga victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

The 23-year-old posted photos and videos on social media, showing the wreckage of his vehicle and a bloodied hand.

Fortunately, Boniface avoided serious injury and shared an update with his followers, writing, "God is the greatest."

Boniface on Saturday had played a crucial role in Leverkusen's win, scoring the winning goal in the 71st minute.

The victory marked Leverkusen's return to winning ways, ending a two-match winless streak in the Bundesliga.

The accident comes just days after Boniface's harrowing experience with the Super Eagles in Libya.

The Nigerian national team was stranded at an abandoned airport for 18 hours without food, water, or phone connections and ultimately boycotted their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Libya's Mediterranean Knights.

The incident marks the second challenging experience for Boniface in a short span, highlighting his resilience and determination.

Strong mind

Despite these challenges, Boniface has demonstrated his ability to bounce back, scoring crucial goals for his club and hopefully for his country soon.

With five goals in seven Bundesliga games, it underscores Boniface's importance to Leverkusen's success