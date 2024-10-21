Nigeria: Governor Namadi Lays Foundation for General Hospital, Kafin-Hausa, Jigawa

press release

Mr Namadi called on the contractors, consultants, and relevant stakeholders to ensure the timely and successful completion of the project.

The Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, Friday, performed the foundation-laying ceremony for the construction of a new general hospital in Kafin-Hausa local government area. The event marked a significant milestone in the state administration's sustained commitment to improving access to quality healthcare across the state, a statement on Sunday by Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, spokesperson to the governor pointed out.

Speaking during the ceremony, Governor Namadi highlighted the importance of the project, stating, "This new General Hospital is part of our administration's ongoing commitment to ensuring that the people of Jigawa State have access to affordable, effective, and qualitative healthcare services. Health is wealth, or as we say in Hausa, 'Lafiya Jari.' With this investment, we are securing both the health and economic future of our people."

He further explained the government's comprehensive approach to healthcare, emphasising that the administration's investment spans all levels of service delivery.

"Our approach is all-encompassing...From revitalizing primary healthcare facilities across the state to establishing advanced tertiary healthcare centers like the upcoming Diagnostic and Cardiac Centre in Dutse, we are laying the groundwork for a healthier Jigawa," Mr Namadi stated.

"I urge all involved to adhere strictly to the project specifications, timelines, and quality standards. We will not tolerate any lapses that could lead to unnecessary delays or cost overruns."

The governor also appealed to civil society organisations and other monitoring bodies to continue supporting the administration's healthcare efforts.

"We value the role of civil society in ensuring transparency and efficiency in our projects. Your input is vital to ensuring that these investments yield maximum benefits for our people," he noted.

Mr Namadi expressed deep gratitude to the state's development partners, including UNICEF, WHO, FCDO, and USAID, for their continued support, saying that "Our partnerships with key international organisations are central to our success in the health sector. We are proud to collaborate with such esteemed partners and look forward to continued cooperation for the betterment of our people."

The new General Hospital at Kafin Hausa will provide much-needed healthcare services to residents, contributing to the state's broader efforts to strengthen its healthcare infrastructure.