Bujumbura, Burundi — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Bujumbura on Thursday, marking a significant diplomatic visit aimed at deepening bilateral relations between Somalia and Burundi.

Upon his arrival, he was met with a ceremonial reception at the international airport, where Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye personally welcomed him, signaling the importance of the visit.

The discussions between the two leaders were primarily focused on security cooperation, a critical issue given the volatile situations in both their regions. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud highlighted the shared challenges of combating terrorism, piracy, and instability, which have long plagued Somalia and its neighbors. The talks also touched upon economic collaboration, including the potential for trade agreements that could benefit both nations' economies.

A significant portion of their dialogue was dedicated to Burundi's role in ATMIS, where Burundian troops have been instrumental in supporting stabilization efforts in Somalia. President Hassan Sheikh praised Burundi's commitment, noting their sacrifices and contributions to peacekeeping missions that have helped mitigate the influence of Al-Shabaab militants.

President Ndayishimiye, in response, reaffirmed Burundi's dedication to regional peace, emphasizing that stability in Somalia contributes to the broader security of the African continent. He also expressed Burundi's interest in learning from Somalia's experiences in governance and post-conflict reconstruction.

The meeting culminated in the signing of several memoranda of understanding, focusing on military training, intelligence sharing, and joint operations against common threats. Both leaders also discussed the possibility of cultural exchanges to foster stronger people-to-people connections.

This visit is part of a broader diplomatic initiative by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to strengthen Somalia's position in African politics and enhance its defense capabilities through international partnerships. The engagement with Burundi not only seeks to bolster immediate security measures but also aims to lay the groundwork for long-term regional stability.

The strategic discussions are viewed by analysts as a proactive step towards a more unified approach to handling security issues in East Africa, potentially setting a precedent for further collaborations among nations within and beyond the region.