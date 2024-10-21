Nigeria: Police Destroy IPOB Camp, Arrest 29 Suspects

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the police offensive followed a two-day sit-at-home order in the South-east declared by an unidentified person via a viral video.

The police in Imo State said they have dismantled a camp allegedly operated by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militant wing, the Eastern Security Network, at Nempi, Oru West Local Government Area of the state.

Henry Okoye, the police spokesperson in Imo, disclosed this in a statement issued in Owerri and made available to reporters on Sunday.

Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, said the operation was part of the command's ongoing efforts to "curb terrorism" and ensure public safety in the state.

He said the operation, carried out on Saturday by the command's Anti-Kidnapping Unit, also led to the detention of 29 suspects, comprising 25 males and four females.

He said the operation followed the arrest of a suspect, Emmanuel Anukuru, on 15 September, at Mgbidi, near Owerri.

"His vital confessions enabled police operatives to locate and dismantle the camp.

"During the operation, several dangerous items were recovered, including four pump action guns, two locally made revolvers, five locally made pistols, and three AK-47 magazines," Mr Okoye said.

He said the police also recovered a POS machine, 20 rounds of live cartridges, one white SUV and charms used by the criminal syndicate.

Mr Okoye further stated that N200,000, allegedly extorted from kidnap victims, was recovered.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"These findings underscore the persistent threat posed by these groups in the state.

"Investigation is ongoing, (while) efforts are in progress to apprehend the manufacturers of the locally made guns," he said.

The spokesperson urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the police. He assured residents of the command's commitment to public safety.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the command's offensive followed a two-day sit-at-home order in the South-east declared by an unidentified person via a viral video.

In the video, which has caused panic among the people, a man is seen warning residents of the region to remain indoors on Monday, 21 October and Tuesday, 22 October, for their "own safety".

The voice in the video claimed that the defunct Republic of Biafra would launch its flag and Armoured Personnel Carriers in the five states of the region on those two days.

He said that security agencies would likely attempt to counter the move, which may result in mayhem in the region.