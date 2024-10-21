Nigeria: Victor Boniface Escapes Death in Horrific Car Crash

Bayer Leverkusen announced yesterday that Nigerian international, Victor Boniface who was involved in a horrific car crash on Sunday morning was not seriously hurt in the accident.

The 23-year-old Akure-born forward, was on his was to Frankfurt Airport to pick a friend when his Mercedes Benz car was involved in the horrific accident.

In a statement issued by the German Bundesliga club yesterday, Bayer Leverkusen said Boniface was doing well in the hospital and only had slight injuries on his hand.

The Super Eagles forward who scored a 72nd-minute winner in Saturday's clash with Eintracht Frankfurt, yesterday shared pictures and video of his smashed car on the X and Instagram social media handles, thanking God for saving his life.

In his post on Instagram, he expressed gratitude, stressing, "Na so una for hear say my enemy don die. Thank you, Lord. God is the greatest." He also posted "God is the greatest" on his X handle.

German tabloid Bildreported that the Nigeria international was a passenger in the car en route Frankfurt airport and suffered minor hand injuries before being taken to hospital.

The Hessen state police website said the accident occurred on Sunday morning.

"A 28-year-old was driving a Mercedes in the middle of three lanes in the direction of Frankfurt when, according to his own account, he lost control of the vehicle due to fatigue and collided sideways with a truck that was driving in the right lane next to the Mercedes," the report added.

Boniface's management agency did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Boniface who was part of the Nigerian delegation held hostage by Libyan authorities for nearly 20 hours last week, has scored seven goals in 10 appearances for Leverkusen across all competitions this season.

German champions Leverkusen, who are fourth in the Bundesliga standings with 14 points from seven games, face French side Brest in the Champions League on Wednesday.