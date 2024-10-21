Nigeria: 4 Years After #EndSARS...Police Brutality, Rights Abuse Persist

Human rights organisations and other stakeholders have kicked against police brutality in the country, stating that four years after the end of the #EndSARS protest, the unwholesome practices have not stopped.

Speaking on behalf of the groups, a human rights organisation, Amnesty International, condemned the arrest of the #EndSARS memorial protesters.

Also speaking on behalf of human rights groups, a human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, said all Nigerians must rise to ensure this assault does not continue.

"Firing teargas against protesters, arresting them can only be likened to a military regime. This is a civilian government, and the president must do something now," Adeyanju said concerning Police clamping down on the demonstrators who gathered at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos yesterday to mark the fourth anniversary of the #EndSARS protest.

"It's an assault on the constitution. Police have no right to arrest protesters. It violates the constitution, and we condemned it," Adeyanju said, expressing concern over the shrinking civil spaces.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the memorial was to remember those who lost their lives during the #EndSARS protests against police brutality in October 2020.

The youths were said to have gathered at the toll gate at about 8:30 a.m. with several banners and placards.

They demanded the full implementation of the reports submitted by various judicial panels of inquiry set up after the 2020 protests.

But reacting to the attack on protesters, Amnesty International described the action by the Lagos State Police Command as unacceptable.

Amnesty International, in a tweet, said the protesters gathered at the Lekki tollgate area for a memorial rally before armed police officers resisted them.

It was gathered that the policemen subsequently shot teargas canisters to disperse the protesters.

Defiantly, another group of activists arrived at the tollgate moments later to continue the memorial walk.

The police officers stationed at the tollgate arrested about 20 of them, including Taiwo Soweto, one of the leaders of the #EndBadGovernance movement.

Hours later, Inibehe Effiong, a human rights lawyer, said the release of all protesters had been facilitated.

"We have secured the release of all the 22 activists who were arrested this morning at the Lekki Toll Gate while commemorating the fourth anniversary of the Lekki massacre," Effiong tweeted.

"We discussed the matter with the commissioner of police, who came over to the state CID."

Effiong said the items seized from the protesters were also returned to them.

4 Years, No Justice - Activist Mr Macaroni

Nigerian activist, actor and skit maker Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has dedicated his fourth year #EndSARS anniversary post to slain journalist Pelumi Onifade, saying that it has been "four years and no justice".

The comedian and actor shared a photo of the late 20-year-old journalist, Onifade, who was killed during the #EndSARS 2020 protest.

In 2020, Nigerians marched in the streets to protest for an end to the police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which was termed #EndSARS.

SARS operatives were notorious for abusing and harassing Nigerian youths. However, during the march, many Nigerians reportedly lost their lives, especially at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020, a report the government denied.

Taking to his Instagram page on the fourth anniversary of what has been termed the Lekki Toll Gate massacre on social media, Mr Macaroni posted a photo he took with the late Pelumi Onifade.

According to him, Pelumi was arrested and killed in detention for recording a video of a Nigerian politician shooting at protesters.

Mr Macaroni wrote: "I am dedicating this Year's #EndSars Anniversary to Pelumi Onifade, a young promising journalist who was arrested and killed in detention for recording the video of a Nigerian politician shooting at #EndSars protesters.

'Four years later, justice has not been served in the Pelumi Onifade case. The Lagos State Government has also refused to release his body to his family. This injustice must come to an end!"

The post elicited reactions from Nigerians. Therayztv wrote: "Nah, God just saved me that day. I swear, I am not any better than those who were, unfortunately, victims of this evil act. Today, we honour them. #wewillneverforget."

Gatsegwasi wrote: "I remember this guy. Nigeria may never get better, sadly. Keep resting, champ. Sad, to say the least."

Sizzybenjamin wrote: "A day will come that justice will prevail in this land, and I'll be glad to watch. Remember these words." Officialdayooba wrote: "Pelumi Onifade was my church member at the time! Very humble and promising young man! May your gentle and quiet soul keep resting in the lord's glory, our hero!"

Meanwhile, a security expert, Ferdinand Duro, said Nigeria may need help to get it well again as the #EndSARS was a missed opportunity.

Speaking at the #EndSARS protest on its fourth anniversary, Duro said that period was when Nigeria missed the opportunity to change the fortune of this country. Since it was not achieved, it would not be easy to turn back the hands of time any time soon.