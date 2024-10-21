Liberia: Speaker Koffa On Edge

-- Could be forced to resign as Majority bloc remains resolute

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, J. Fonati Koffa, has not been able to regain the support of the majority membership of the House of Representatives since his return to the country following a visit to Rome, Italy after an uprising that nearly ousted him on Thursday, October, 17.

If Speaker Koffa is unable to reestablish his influence over his colleagues to help shift the power dynamics back into his favor, he would be compelled to resign, as his opponents, who are larger in number, have vowed not to sit under his authority anymore.

While away on an official state visit along with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to Europe last week Last week, 47 members of the House of Representatives signed a resolution to remove Speaker Koffa from his post due to what they described as massive corruption and a lack of leadership.

The number of anti-Koffa representatives has since receded to 43 after the initial failed attempt, according to the actual number of Representatives who attended a meeting on Saturday to prevent the Speaker from maintaining his position. Meanwhile, the Speaker's camp also announced that 33 Representatives attended a meeting on the same day to support the Speaker.

The numbers from the two camps show that the opposition has the highest numbers, but those calling for the removal of the Speaker have yet to reach the required according to the 1986 Constitution and the House rules concerning how a Speaker, Deputy Speaker, or a member of the House of Representatives should be removed.

Rule 9.1 of the House of Representatives states that "The Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and other Officers of the House may be removed from office for cause by a resolution of a two-thirds majority of the members of the House." A two-thirds majority of 73 is 48.67 (49).

Currently, the anti-Koffa camp has about 43 members but claims that they have reached the two-thirds majority rule, while the Speaker's supporters are also saying the opposite.

The Problem

If the numbers from both sides remain consistent, this will cripple the Liberian government because the House of Representatives will not reach the constitutional number to conduct its business. The Legislature is the first branch of the Liberian government and it has two houses (the House of Representatives and the Senate), and the two houses are to work together at the same time.

If 40-plus Lawmakers refuse to sit under the embattled Speaker, it will show that he has lost the majority of the Parliament and will be unable to function as a Speaker--as the majority bloc will refuse to attend sessions that could be presided over by Speaker Koffa on grounds that he does not have that authority anymore. This means that the power struggle would have spilled over, and in addition to crippling the operation of the Legislature, it would in effect practically shut the government down.

"That would be the end of Koffa as President Boakai will not allow for his government to be brought to a standstill for the sake of one man -- Koffa will have to go because the President will definitely recognize the majority bloc to do business with them," Rep. Clarence Gahr, an influential member of the anti-Koffa team said.

Gahr, who was once a staunch ally of the embattled Speaker and who was entrusted with the influential post of Chairman of the Public Account Committee of the Lower House, also noted that Koffa's speakership is practically over and that he is only buying time.

It's nearly impossible for the anti-Koffa team to reach the two-thirds mandate, so they will use the last option, which is denying the Speaker from carrying on Legislative work by walking out of every session that will be organized.

The group, on Friday, October 18, convened a meeting where they elected a leadership. Those elected were Samuel Kogar, Chairman, Sekou Kanneh, Co-Chairman, and Marcus Thomas, secretary.

Why the Revolt

The main concern raised against Speaker Koffa by the group, at a press conference convened in Paynesville on Sunday, involves allegations of financial mismanagement, suggesting that he mishandled public funds during his tenure.

Specific instances point to discrepancies between approved budget allocations and actual disbursements to his office, indicating a significant disparity.

"A detailed review of the 2022 and 2023 budget outturn reveals that Speaker Koffa, during his tenure as Deputy Speaker, manipulated the budget to divert millions of dollars to his office. In 2022, while the Legislature approved US$1.5 million for his office, Koffa received US$5.6 million in cash by the end of that fiscal year. Similarly, in 2023, his office was allotted US$1.1 million, yet he received and collected US$4.1 million in cash again for himself," the group alleged. "Over the course of these two fiscal years, his office was allotted US$2.6 million, but he pocketed a total of US$9.7 million, an excess of over US$7 million that was not legitimately allocated to him but yet to be accounted for by the Speaker."

With these accusations, the majority bloc is calling for an independent investigation by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) to probe these financial transactions, as they may violate established regulations governing public fund usage.

Despite promises of an audit, Speaker Koffa's failure to facilitate the process has raised concerns about transparency and accountability in the House of Representatives. Furthermore, reports of unjust treatment towards House staff members, including unwarranted dismissals, reflect poorly on the leadership's commitment to fairness and responsibility.

These issues have fueled dissatisfaction with Speaker Koffa's leadership and underscore the need for ethical conduct and integrity within the legislative branch.

"Our call for Speaker Koffa's removal stems from his failure to discharge his official duties in a manner that is fair, proper, and impartial," Nya Flomo, who read the statement, said.

A glaring example of his disregard for due process occurred on February 7, 2024, when Speaker Koffa submitted a list of three representatives to the 6th Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament without conducting the required election. This deliberate action misled the regional body and violates procedures, casting a shadow on Liberia's representation and undermining the principles of fairness and democracy.

Moreover, Speaker Koffa, Rep. Flomo said, finds himself entangled in multiple conflicts of interest, accusing him of being a lead consultant and legal advisor for various government agencies, concessions, and private companies., including the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), Liberia Maritime Authority, and the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority--all of which fall under the oversight of the very House he presides over. "This blatant abuse of power, coupled with his continued involvement in private legal work, directly violates the House's own Rule 45.1, which mandates members to withdraw from matters in which they have an interest."

Anti-Koffa Bloc Remains Resolved

The anti Koffa group, who refers to themselves as the Majority Bloc, continues to stand firm in their efforts as the process enters its second week. A press conference held in Paynesville today saw 38 Anti-Koffa lawmakers reaffirming their commitment to oust the Speaker. In addition to the 38, four noted that they could not be present at the press conference but remain staunch members of the majority block.

The Chairman of the bloc, Representative Samuel Kogar of Nimba County electoral district #5, emphasized their determination to proceed with the removal process. With the current number meeting quorum requirements, they expressed readiness to conduct legislative business and proceed with the Speaker's removal. The group has reiterated their decision not to participate in any session led by the Speaker.

"The number we have now constitutes a quorum, and this is a clear indication that they have the number to conduct the business of the Legislature come Tuesday, and subsequently have him removed as Speaker," Rep. Kogar said. "We will not sit in any session presided over by Koffa."

Notable lawmakers were physically present during the roll call before the press statement was read. They include:

Bomi County

1. Obediah Varney (District #1) - Unity Party (UP)

2. Sam P. Jallah (District #3) - Independent

Bong County

3. Prince Koinah (District #1) - Independent

4. James Kolleh (District #2) - People's Unification Party (PUP)

5. Robert Womba (District #4) - Unity Party (UP)

6. Foday E. Fahnbulleh (District #7) - Independent

Gbarpolu County

7. Mustapaha Warittay (District #3) - Unity Party (UP)

Grand Bassa County

8. Isaac Bannie (District #1) - Movement for Progressive Change (MPC)

9. Clarence Banks (District #2) - Independent

10. Alfred Flomo (District #4) - Unity Party (UP)

Grand Cape Mount County

11. Mohammed Dossi (District #2) - Independent

Grand Gedeh County

12. Jeremiah Sokan (District #1) - Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC)

13. Marie Johnson (District #2) - Liberia Restoration Party (LRP)

Grand Kru County

14. Nathaniel Bahway (District #1) - Collaborating Political Parties (CPP)

Lofa County

15. Julie Fatima Wiah (District #2) - Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC)

16. Siafa Kpoto (District #3) - Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC)

17. Gizzie Kollince (District #4) - Unity Party (UP)

Margibi County

18. Ivar Jones (District #2) - Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC)

19. Emmanuel Yarh (District #4) - Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC)

20. Clarence Gahr (District #5) - Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC)

Maryland County

21. P. Mike Jurry (District #1) - Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC)

22. Anthony F. Williams (District #2) - Collaborating Political Parties (CPP)

23. Austine Taylor (District #3) - Independent

Montserrado County

24. Sekou Kanneh (District #2) - Unity Party (UP)

25. Michael Thomas (District #4) - Independent

26. Richard Koon (District #11) - Unity Party (UP)

Nimba County

27. Samuel Brown (District #1) - Independent

28. Nyahn Flomo (District #2) - Collaborating Political Parties (CPP)

29. Nehker Gaye (District #3) - Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR)

30. Ernest Manseah (District #4) - Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR)

31. Samuel Kogar (District #5) - Independent

32. Dorwohn Gleekia (District #6) - Movement for 31. Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR)

33. Saye Mianah (District #8) - Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR)

River Gee County

34. Alexander Poure (District #1) - Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC)

35. Isaac Choloplay Wuo (District #2) - Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC)

36. Johnson Williams (District #3) - Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC)

River Cess County

37. Steve Tequah (District #2) - Independent

Sinoe County

38. Sampson Wiah (District #2) - Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC)

Lawmakers Supporting the Cause but weren't present

39. Mannah Bishop Johnson (Bomi District #2) - Unity Party (UP)

40. Prince Toles (Montserrado District #8)

41. Alex Grant (River Cess District #1) - Independent

42. Augustine Chiewolo (Lofa District #5) - Unity Party (UP)