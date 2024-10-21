Nigeria Loses $3bn Annually to Imported Ankara Fabrics - Minister

·Stresses need to empower local textile ecosystem

Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has said that Nigeria loses $3 billion annually to foreign manufacturers of ankara, a popular wax print in West and Central Africa.

Musawa stated this in Algiers, last week, at the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND) 2024.

The minister's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Nneka Anibeze, in a statement said that Musawa stressed the need to empower Africa's fashion and textile ecosystem, Musawa said fabrics such as adire, kente, bogolan, and ankara embody Africa's pride, history, and identity.

Musawa stated: "Despite this heritage, it is deeply ironic that many of the fabrics we cherish, such as ankara, are predominantly produced outside Africa.

"Nearly 90 percent of the ankara consumed on our continent is imported, leading to an annual loss of approximately $3 billion to foreign manufacturers. We must change this.

"We must reclaim our fashion narrative by strengthening local production capacities and ensuring that the benefits of this vibrant industry remain within our borders."

She said Africa's fashion industry is projected to grow to $15.5 billion by 2025, and called for actions to address structural challenges hindering local production.

"Fashion is far more than a form of expression. It is an economic powerhouse. The global fashion industry is valued at approximately $2.5 trillion. In Nigeria alone, the fashion industry contributes approximately $6.1 billion to GDP, while South Africa's textile sector employs over 140,000 people, demonstrating the sector's capacity for job creation.

"Investments in fashion will create millions of jobs, particularly for women and youth. By expanding local production, we will not only add value within our borders but also position Africa as a global hub for fashion," she stated.

Musawa said the ministry is working to establish manufacturing hubs and craftsmanship training programmes under the design nexus and destination 2030 initiative across Africa. She added that the initiative aims to position Nigeria's arts, culture, and creative economy at the forefront.