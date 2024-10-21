Nigeria: Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, Speaks to Tinubu On Health Status

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, yesterday, spoke to President Bola Tinubu and seized the opportunity to brief him on his health status, contrary to the swirling death rumour.

The president, according to a source at the Defence Headquarters, was excited to hear the voice of his army chief and prayed for his quick recovery.

This, nonetheless, the Army Headquarters has dismissed the trending death rumours of Lagbaja, describing it as fake news.

Reacting to the post by a former Director of Strategy and Communication to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Jackson Ude, the army cleared the air of the death rumour.

At the same time, a pro-Tinubu group, the Renewed Hope Agenda The Way Forward (RHATWF), has also asked Nigerians to disregard the rumour, saying as a Muslim, the injunction was to be buried almost immediately.

Hinting at the health status of the army chief, a source at DHQ, said the president spoke to Lagbaja, who "held a clear conversation with the president and he was in high spirit. The president was very happy and prayed fervently for his quick recovery.

"I can tell you, therefore, that the rumour about his death is not correct. This information is authentic and as such, rubbishes the ungodly rumour about his death. He is recuperating and not dead."

In a post titled: "Chief of Army Staff Dies of Cancer," Ude had alleged that the COAS died in an undisclosed hospital overseas nearly '48 hours' ago, quoting a senior government official.

But the army headquarters yesterday evening branded the post as fake news.

Earlier, the Director, Army Public Relations, Maj. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, dispelled insinuation that the Nigerian Army was running on auto pilot since the COAS left the country for medical investigation abroad.

He admitted that the COAS travelled for a medical check up abroad, contrary to the initial claim that he was on leave and that as a public officer, he was entitled to it.

He also refuted insinuations from some members of the public that the result of promotion exam that was supposed to have been made public was being held up because of the absence of the COAS.

"...Subsequently and in line with extant procedures, the Commander Training and Doctrine Command, Maj. Gen. Kevin Aligbe, announced the result after due authorisation by the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), who currently answers for the Chief of Army Staff in his absence on leave and medical checkup abroad," he said.

Nwachukwu also argued that this was not the first time that there was a prolonged absence of a serving service chief in the history of the Nigerian military.

"This is not peculiar to the NA as there had been instances where unforeseen human frailty kept service chiefs away for about three months, and their Chiefs of Policy and Plans held sway in their absence.

"Claims of leadership vacuum in the NA presently is therefore mere speculation, as all routine and scheduled activities of the Service are on course," he said.

Meanwhile, in a statement by its chairman and convener, Sam Atasia Oburu, the pro-Tinubu group, urged Nigerians to disregard the rumour.

"It is true that the COAS has traveled overseas but that for his annual leave and routine medical checkup. Before he left, he handed over responsibility to his subordinates as required by law," he said.

Confirming that the COAS fulfilled all legal processes required by law before proceeding on leave, the group lamented that, "It is rather very disappointing that some individuals, who neither have a knowledge of his current situation nor access to any of his family members will rush to social media to announce the death of a man in very stable health.

"Clearly, this is the handwork of mischief makers and detractors bent on rubbishing his fight against terrorism and pushing him off the ladder but to their utter shame, he will surely return at the expiration of his leave to the saddle of command.

"As a detribalised Nigerian, the COAS has remained focused on fighting insurgency in the North, militancy and oil-bunkering in the Niger Delta, secessionists attempt by the IPOB now championed by the unknown gunmen in the South East, farmers-herders conflict in the Middle Belt and all terror related acts across the nation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"His all-round approach to fighting crime and reaching every affected region of Nigeria has distinguished him amongst others.

"His unbiased appointments and redeployment of Major Generals, and Brigadier Generals amongst several other senior officers across NA formations and units in the country and recent personnel postings, promotions and training activities further cements his integrity and love for national unity and cohesion.

"The best Nigerians can do at this point for a warlord, who at sundry times has placed his life on the line in the interest of national security is to ignore the baseless rumours and pray that he enjoys his vacation and return in renewed strength to continue his good works for our dear native land.

"The Renewed Hope Agenda The Way Forward frowns at this mischief calculated FAKE NEWS and is hereby calling on Nigerians to distance themselves from it. The Chief of Army Staff is alive and active."