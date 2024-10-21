Zimbabwe's State Security Agencies Take Aim At 'Political Dissidents'

A COVERT operation to weed out dissenting voices is reportedly in full swing as Zimbabwe's political environment hots up ahead of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's power retention schemes facing strong resistance from within and outside the ruling establishment.

Exclusive information from high-ranking Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), army intelligence and police officials has shed light on a secretive and widespread operation targeting outspoken individuals labelled as "political dissidents" across Zimbabwe.

The dragnet seeks to arrest and throw into pretrial detention all key opposition figures, activists, and journalists seen as pushing back plans for Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond the constitutionally permissible two terms, which ends in 2028.

The covert exercise is also underway within the former revolutionary party to sniff out opponents, lay trumped up charges and have them jailed ahead of Zanu PF's crucial congress slated for 2027.

"This is part of an effort to stifle growing dissent ahead of crucial leadership renewal within Zanu PF at the 2027 congress, and subsequent elections in 2028," said a source, who requested anonymity.

The source claims there is a list of prominent individuals who face the spectre of facing charges that range from rape, murder to treason.

"Among them are several key members of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), a party that has been gaining significant ground in the urban and rural strongholds alike.

"Former Mkoba constituency Member of Parliament Amos Chibaya who is languishing in remand prison for allegedly inciting violence is one of their targets. Other high-profile figures targeted include Tendai Biti, the outspoken lawyer whose has long been a thorn in the side of the government.

"Another notable figure on the wanted list is Joana Mamombe, a young opposition MP who has faced previous arrests. She has been vocal on issues of human rights violations and the need for political reform, is reportedly being pursued for alleged subversive activities and links to foreign funders, a claim often used by the government to crack down on activists," revealed the source.

Job Sikhala, a known defender of civil liberties, is reportedly under surveillance. He has frequently clashed with the government over its heavy-handedness and decaying economy.

Sikhala's previous detentions have made headlines worldwide, and his inclusion on this list suggests a renewed attempt to silence him.

"Several human rights lawyers and activists are also being pursued. Some are Zimbabwe's most renowned human rights defenders. They have reportedly been marked for arrest while defending opposition figures in court.

"Authorities allege they are part of a broader network attempting to undermine State institutions, though these claims have been met with widespread scepticism," added the source.

The undercover crackdown has reportedly been extended across Zimbabawe's borders, particularly in the United Kingdom (UK) where activists who have perennially organised protests against Mnangagwa are targeted.

"Names constantly popping up are those of people arranging demonstrations and those participating such as Munyaradzi Boniface Zengeni and Brian Chikukwa.

Others include Simbarashe Jingo, Ronald Mutumbi, Chipo Komboni, Petty Ziramba, Evelyn Chigaro, Shepherd Yuda, Alexias T Chifamba, Sandra S Chidemo, Donovan Tendekayi Dube, Panyika Karimanzira, Patson Muzuwa, Pamela Magwizi, Clive Biggie Nyateka, Evelyn Chibanda, Frank Mamvura, Greatman Makipa, Basil Kamombe, Chief Svosve, among a growing list.

Several student leaders have also found themselves in the authorities' crosshairs, who include Takudzwa Ngadziore, a prominent University of Zimbabwe (UZ) student activist, who has been identified as a key instigator of anti-government protests.

"As the government intensifies its clampdown on dissent, fears are growing that these arrests could signal the beginning of a broader crackdown aimed at dismantling the opposition ahead of the 2028 elections.

"The operation is reminiscent of past regimes' tactics of using State machinery to suppress political competition and silence voices of dissent.

"Opposition parties and civil society groups have repeatedly condemned the targeting of political figures as an abuse of State power and a violation of democratic principles.

"This is a blatant attempt to muzzle the opposition and scare citizens into submission," a CCC activist told this publication.

Mnangagwa has in the past denied accusations that his administration suppresses opposition voices, maintaining that the State was simply enforcing law and order.

However, with the country's political environment becoming increasingly tense, observers fear that Zimbabwe may be on the brink of a new wave of authoritarianism.