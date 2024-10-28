Zimbabwe: Pressure Mounts On Mnangagwa to Release All Jailed Political Prisoners

28 October 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

A GROUP of Zimbabweans based in the United Kingdom (UK) held another protest Friday against the continued incarceration of opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists and other human rights violations in Zimbabwe.

They staged a demonstration at the Zimbabwean Embassy before submitting a petition to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, urging him to pressure President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government to release all jailed activists.

The protest was organised by CCC UK, the Zimbabwe Human Rights Organisation (ZHRO), and other activists in the diaspora, including ousted Ntabazinduna chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni.

In their petition, the group demanded that the British government assist in pressuring Mnangagwa to free all jailed CCC and other human rights activists.

According to human rights groups in Zimbabwe, more than 100 activists were arrested ahead of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit; some have been released, but many remain imprisoned.

"Zimbabwean authorities must end their crackdown on opposition and civil society members who were arrested ahead of the SADC summit in August 2024.

"The authorities must immediately and unconditionally release everyone detained for exercising their rights.

"Additionally, authorities must promptly and effectively investigate allegations of torture or ill-treatment of detainees and hold any suspected perpetrators accountable through fair proceedings," reads the petition.

The group also called on the British government to support their push for a diaspora vote, a reform that opposition activists have long sought without success.

"Over six million Zimbabweans in the diaspora have been denied their human right to vote by the Zanu PF administration, on the grounds that they are 'outside the country.'

"We seek assistance, both financial and material, to conduct an independent Zimbabwean Diaspora Election concurrently with the official general elections in Zimbabwe."

