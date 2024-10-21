Liberia: LACC Launches Probe Into Alleged Bribery Scheme to Unseat Speaker Koffa

Monrovia — The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has announced a comprehensive investigation into allegations of bribery among members of the House of Representatives aimed at overthrowing the Speaker, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa. Cllr. Alexandra Zoe made the disclosure during an interview with James Butty, Voice of America, over the weekend.

According to her, on Thursday, October 17, a civil society organization officially complained to the LACC about allegations of bribery in the House of Representatives which prompted the LACC to immediately put its investigators to work. "...we put our investigators on it and then we began to see videos circulating on social media with claims and counterclaims of alleged bribery to remove the Speaker. The LACC has taken charge of the matter and we've been doing our own assessment so that by Monday we'll be able to come up with an official statement to the public. So yes, this is a major concern. It's very concerning," she said.

The LACC chairperson said the investigation would seek to find out the source of the funding and then establish the receivers of the funds. "First and foremost, we're going to investigate the source of the funding. Once we establish that indeed there was funding that was released and we establish the source, then we'll begin to also look at people in videos because there was video evidence. We'll begin to call those people in to be able to understand exactly what transpired," she said.

The LACC's mandate, as outlined in sections 5.1 and 5.2 of its act, authorizes it to investigate any act of corruption irrespective of the political status of those involved.

Until recently, Speaker Koffa enjoyed a relatively controversy-free leadership. However, the political landscape shifted dramatically on October 17 when 47 lawmakers reportedly signed a resolution aiming to oust him, citing alleged conflicts of interest and mismanagement.

Other lawmakers, on the other hand, alleged that the plot to remove the Speaker is rather a scheme designed to thwart an audit of the House commissioned by Speaker Koffa. They believe that the unprecedented audit, which is expected to be completed by the end of the month, is likely to expose potential financial irregularities and would see key figures such as Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah, Vice President Jeremiah Koung, and former Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay under scrutiny, among others.

Another reason, according to the Speaker's supporters, is that those plotting his removal do not want to see him preside over the 2024 National Budget. This, according to them, is because of the tightened screws on the procedures leading to the passage of the budget which now prevents manipulation of the budget for personal gains among lawmakers.

Representative Luther Collins (Gbarpolu County) in a video interview last Thursday revealed that he had been offered a $25,000 bribe to support the removal of Speaker Koffa. Collins, who displayed part of the bribe money to journalists, claimed he accepted the funds to expose the corruption scheme allegedly led by higher-ups within the House.

Grand Bassa County Representative Thomas A. Goshua late Thursday evening withdrew his support for the petition to oust the Speaker, calling the move an attack on his bold push to audit the House of Representatives.

In another video, Margibi County Representative Clarence Gahr is heard negotiating with lawmakers to sign the resolution to oust the Speaker. He's heard stating that the deal to remove the Speaker is for US$25,000 but an initial payment of US$15,000 would be made and when the removal is finalized, the balance of US$10,000 would be given.

Rep. Goshua, who was initially one of the signatories of the resolution, clarified that his involvement was purely investigative, aimed at identifying those behind the movement to unseat the Speaker.

In a press statement released Thursday, Goshua revealed that the push to remove Koffa stems from the Speaker's efforts to audit the House, an unprecedented move targeting financial mismanagement and corruption. "The push for Speaker Koffa's removal was largely in response to his bold stance to commence the audit of the House of Representatives, marred by bribery," Rep. Goshua stated. He added that the audit represents a critical step toward transparency and accountability, values that should not be undermined.

"We as lawmakers in good conscience should not support any effort aimed at stifling such an important and necessary step toward good governance," Rep. Goshua stated, calling on his colleagues to prioritize transparency over internal divisions.

Another lawmaker, Montserrado County Electoral District #1 Representative Rugie Yatu Barry has also withdrawn her support from a resolution.

According to her, her decision was based on addressing policy and procedural issues within the House of Representatives, not financial inducements. She expressed shock at the bribery allegations and clarified she received no money for her support. Barry urged her colleagues to engage in constructive dialogue and called for an audit of the House and an investigation by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) into the allegations to promote accountability.

Maryland County, District 3 Representative Austin B.Taylor also wrote on Facebook: "I took a decision to support the removal of the Speaker in good faith and without any undertone of financial inducement. I have been a very hard-working person who has built a decent character over the years and would never succumb to any form of bribery in order to take a democratic decision. It is in this regard that I reaffirm my support to the adherence of good governance and the tenets of democracy by exhibiting very high ethical standards and an effective legislative oversight to strengthen our democracy in the interest of building a better Liberia. I condemn any form of bribery and a 'pay-to-play' practice which has been alleged in this process and call for an immediate investigation and subsequent prosecution of the perpetrators. I denounce a process marred by fraud and legislative malfeasance."

Representative Priscilla Cooper of Montserrado County District 5 also expressed her dissent: Rescue District 5 lawmaker, Montserrado County, Priscilla A Cooper writes. Article 49 of the 1986 constitution of the Republic of Liberia, as well as Rule 9.1 of the House Rule Book, gives procedures for the removal from office of elected officials to include the House's Speaker. When I signed the petition, I was of the conviction that he would have been accorded due process... What happened at the House of Representatives today, does not represent anything close to being honorable. I will not be a part of any hostile takeover, especially when there are rumors of funds given, which is equivalent to pay for play, that is unacceptable!! I'm as bold as I can be, I stand up to anyone without fear or favor but when there are procedures to follow, those steps must be taken. Therefore, in view of the aforementioned, I Hon. Priscilla Abram Cooper, Representative of Electoral District #5, Montserrado County, do hereby officially withdraw my signature from the petition to effectuate the removal of Hon. Cllr J.Fonatee Koffa as Speaker of the 55th Liberia Legislature. I pledge to demonstrate and adhere to the tendency of good governance by providing sound Legislative oversight to strengthen our democracy and build our country. Hence, the quest to remove the speaker through the means adopted, is unattainable and that's why I am disassociating myself from the Resolution and rescinding my signature. Thank you and God bless our country!