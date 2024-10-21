Liberia: Gongloe Suggests 5-Yr. Sentence

Monrovia — Former Presidential Candidate Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe recommends five years' imprisonment for rebel lawmakers who received bribes to remove the Speaker of the House.

Former Presidential Candidate Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe is recommending five years imprisonment for lawmakers who allegedly received a bribe of US$15,000 each to remove House Speaker Jonathan F. Koffa.

Cllr. Gongloe, addressing a press conference over the weekend at his private law office in Central Monrovia, commended those he terms as courageous lawmakers who exposed the plot.

He describes it as an unethical, unlawful, and criminal act of lawmakers receiving US$15,000 each in a conspiracy to remove the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

According to him, the revelation of this conspiracy necessitates immediate and decisive action. He added that this act of bravery by the whistleblower exemplifies integrity and accountability in public service, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to protecting the interests of the Liberian people.

"Under Liberian law, specifically Chapter 9 of the Code of Conduct for Public Officials and Government Employees and Chapter 12 of the Penal Law, bribery is classified as a second-degree felony, punishable by up to five years of imprisonment. The law unequivocally prohibits any public servant from receiving, soliciting, or accepting bribes in exchange for official actions or for neglecting their duties", Cllr. Gongloe remains.

He notes that in this case, the individuals allegedly involved in accepting bribes have directly undermined the principles of good governance and integrity essential for the nation's progress.

The political leader of the Liberian People's Party (LPP) argues that Section 9.1 of the Code of Conduct explicitly forbids public officials from accepting bribes or gifts that could influence their professional responsibilities.

Similarly, he indicates that Section 12.50 of the Penal Law of Liberia categorizes bribery as a second-degree felony, and if proven, these actions constitute a grave breach of public trust and a blatant violation of the law.

"I urge the Ministry of Justice and the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission to promptly initiate a thorough investigation into this matter and prosecute those found culpable, including both the receivers and the givers, to the fullest extent of the law. Bribery in government is not merely a crime; it is a profound betrayal of public trust. Moving forward, we must ensure that whistleblowers are both encouraged and protected, as they play a crucial role in exposing corruption and safeguarding our nation's integrity. Cllr. Gongloe, also former President of the Liberia National Bar Association, says.

He laments that the fight against bribery and corruption is fundamental to building a more transparent and accountable Liberia, saying, "Together, we must steadfastly defend the integrity of our government institutions."

He urges Liberians to reflect on what the money could have achieved for the country's schools and clinics, pointing out that this is one of the reasons he is advocating for eliminating graduation fees from kindergarten to university level in both private and public schools.

"This issue should not be ignored or concealed, as the betrayal of public trust has severe negative repercussions for our people. Consider that each of the 48 members of the House of Representatives received US$15,000, totaling US$720,000 or LD 136,800,000 under this criminal conspiracy." He underscores.

Meanwhile, the Liberian integrity torchbearer lauds Representative Luther Collins for exposing the criminal syndicate, adding that the action aligns with his Broom Movement's mission to eradicate corruption in government.

"Representative Collins has set a commendable example for other lawmakers across Africa to follow in exposing such criminal conspiracies wherever they occur." Cllr. Gongloe expresses. Editing by Jonathan Browne