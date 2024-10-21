Liberia: Rebel Lawmakers Somersault

Grand Bassa Rep. Thomas Goshua has alleged that Speaker Koffa's proposal to audit the House of Representatives has led his colleagues to plot his removal.

Rebel lawmakers who engineered a plot to remove House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa have suffered a major setback as some of their colleagues withdrew from the plan.

Last week, several lawmakers withdrew their signatures from the earlier signed resolution to remove Cllr. Koffa as their Speaker.

Those withdrawing their signatures have cited "integrity matter" as reasons for backing off the plan.

Liberia has been rocked by the political uproar on Capitol Hill after lawmakers signed a resolution to remove Koffa while he was out of the country.

Among those who have withdrawn their signatures are Maryland County District #3 Representative Austin B. Taylor, Montserrado County District #1 Representative Rugia Barry, Montserrado County District #5 Representative Priscilla Cooper, and Grand Bassa County District #5 Representative Thomas Goshua.

After 47 members of the House of Representatives signed a resolution last Thursday to remove House Speaker Koffa, the NewDawn newspaper gathered over the weekend that the number dropped to 40 members.

On Friday, 18 October 2024, Grand Bassa County District #5 Representative Thomas Goshua told reporters that he joined the rebel lawmakers as a spy after being informed that signatures were being gathered to remove Koffa.

Goshua claimed that he planted himself among the lawmakers who were concocting such a plan with the knowledge and consent of a couple of his colleagues.

He stated that he was tasked with gathering information regarding the number of signatures in support of the speaker's removal and identifying the masterminds behind the movement.

Goshua explained that his role in this matter was purely investigative, intended to collect information on behalf of the Speaker, and it was not meant to endorse the effort to unseat Koffa.

"As a duly elected representative and member of the House of Representatives, I hereby formally rescind my signature from the resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa with immediate effect," said Goshua.

Having accomplished the task and understood the circumstances surrounding the resolution, Goshua said he had backed off from the process.

Upon completing his inquiry, Goshau said he realized that the push for Speaker Koffa's removal was largely in response to his bold stance on commencing the House of Representatives audit.

He explained that such an audit had never been conducted for as long as he could remember, describing it as a significant development.

Goshua noted that the proposed audit, which aims to promote transparency and accountability within the House, has generated resistance from certain quarters.

He continued that this resistance is the primary basis for the resolution to remove Koffa.

"In light of this revelation, we as lawmakers, in good conscience, should not support any effort to stifle such an important and necessary step toward good governance," he argued.

"Speaker Koffa's proposal to audit the House is an unprecedented move toward ensuring that the people's representatives are accountable to those they serve," he stated.

Goshua believes that Speaker Koffa has demonstrated exemplary leadership during his tenure, and he continues to have confidence in his vision for a more transparent and accountable legislature.

"While I respect the right of my colleagues to raise concerns, I believe that efforts to address internal grievances must be constructive and solution-oriented, rather than undermining a leader committed to institutional reform," he added.

"The audit proposed by Speaker Koffa is a vital step in ensuring that the institution of the House of Representatives operates in the public's best interest."