Liberia: Southeastern Legislative Caucus Urged to Back Off On Speaker Koffa Removal

Monrovia — Grand Kru County Senator and Acting Chairman of the Southeastern Legislative Caucus, Numene T.H. Bartekwa, has called on his colleagues, particularly those in the House of Representatives, to halt efforts aimed at removing Speaker Cllr. Fonati Koffa.

"Fellow compatriots, this is indeed a critical moment for us as a region. Our representation in the governance of our beloved country is being seriously threatened by the current crisis in the House of Representatives," Senator Bartekwa stated.

In a communication addressed to his colleagues over the weekend, Senator Bartekwa recounted that the 2023 general and presidential elections resulted in the departure of key government officials from the southeast, including former President George Manneh Weah, former Speaker Bhofal Chambers, former President Pro Tempore Albert Tugbe Chie, and former Deputy Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, among others.

"As God would have it, the only consolation we found as a region was the election of Hon. Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa as Speaker of the 55th Legislature, placing him in the third-highest position in government," Bartekwa remarked.

He expressed shock and dismay over the current crisis in the lower house, which threatens Speaker Koffa's leadership. "We, the acting leadership of the Southeastern Legislative Caucus, humbly appeal to all members of the regional Caucus in the House of Representatives--especially those opposing the Speaker--to reconsider their decisions and reunite with him."

Bartekwa acknowledged that members may have their reasons for opposing Koffa but urged them not to dwell on the merits or demerits of those reasons. "There is no perfect person on the face of the earth," he said.

He invoked a popular saying: "Blood is thicker than water. Koffa is indeed your kin. We can rescue a child from danger before reprimanding them. If Speaker Cllr. Fonati Koffa is removed, who will represent us at the highest level of government?"

The Senator made a final plea: "Please reconsider your decision and reunite with the Speaker. We will engage him to address whatever concerns you may have. Remember, a family tree can bend but not break."

On Thursday, October 17, 2024, the Capitol Building was the scene of drama when a group of lawmakers signed a resolution to remove Speaker Koffa, accusing him of serving as legal counsel for major concessionaires in Liberia, which they claim violates the Constitution.

The news of Koffa's potential removal has sparked public outrage both at home and abroad. Many have labeled the lawmakers' actions as insensitive to the plight of the Liberian people.

Amid the unfolding political crisis, former President George Weah issued a statement condemning the efforts to remove Speaker Koffa. He accused the Unity Party-led government, under President Joseph Boakai, of orchestrating a "criminal effort" to undermine democratic institutions by allegedly using government funds to influence Koffa's removal. Weah warned that such actions threaten the integrity of Liberia's legislative process and set a dangerous precedent for governance.