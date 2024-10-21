Liberia: Boakai Movement Calls for Audit

Monrovia — The head of the Boakai Conscious Movement (BCM), Richlue Burphy, calls on President Joseph Boakai to immediately commission an audit of three governmental institutions that he suspects are involved in corrupt practices.

He named the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), the Ministry of Public Works (MPW), and the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications (MPT) among the institutions that should be audited immediately.

Addressing a news conference over the weekend, Mr. Burphy clarified that his call for an audit is not politically motivated but reflects a broader sentiment among Liberians, who are increasingly frustrated with the government.

Outlining his reasons for urging the President to take action, Burphy noted, "The people of Liberia deserve to know how their resources are being managed. So, an audit of these agencies will provide transparency and restore public trust in our government."

He highlights several key areas of concern that he believes warrant immediate attention, pointing to the NDMA's handling of recent flooding incidents across the country, which left many citizens without adequate support.

"We saw families displaced, homes destroyed, and yet the response from the NDMA was slow and inadequate. We need to understand why this happened and how we can prevent it in the future," he states.

He also points to the Public Works Ministry, which has been criticized for failing to complete critical infrastructure projects on time, especially the rehabilitation of the Southeastern road corridor.

"Our roads are in disrepair, and poor and bad road connectivity hinders access to basic services. So, an audit will help us identify the bottlenecks and ensure that funds allocated for these projects are used effectively.

We also need accountability for the alleged US$22 million Minister Roland Giddings used to rehabilitate our major corridor, ensuring the President's "no car gets stuck in the mud promise," he adds.

He says the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications has struggled to provide reliable postal services in a country where connectivity is essential for economic growth and social interaction.

"In this digital age, we cannot afford to have a communication system that is outdated and inefficient, as such, an audit will shed light on the challenges facing this ministry and help us find solutions."

According to him, he remains steadfast in his advocacy for transparency, adding, "This is not about politics; this is about the future of our country. We cannot afford to be complacent while our people suffer because this government promised to rescue us, which is a must."

His call for transparency and accountability comes amid growing public concerns about the government's commitment to fighting corruption.

His call also comes at a time when the country is confronted with numerous challenges, including infrastructure deficits, disaster preparedness, and communication inefficiencies.

The Unity Party, during its opposition life, historically positioned itself as a champion of the people and good governance. However, it is now facing serious pressure to address these pressing issues head-on.

The NDMA, an entity of government tasked with coordinating disaster responses and management across the country, faces criticism for perceived ineffectiveness during recent natural disasters. Similarly, the MPW has been scrutinized for delays in infrastructure projects.