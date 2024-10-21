Liberia: LACC Concludes Anti-Corruption Training to Bolster Integrity Institutions and Judiciary

21 October 2024
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Nyantee S. Togba

Buchanan — The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has concluded a three-day anti-corruption training in Buchanan, aimed at strengthening the capacity of personnel from integrity institutions and the judiciary.

The workshop, supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with funding from the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund, focused on enhancing participants' knowledge of anti-corruption laws, accountability frameworks, and citizen engagement tools.

Speaking at the close of the training, James Kingsley, LACC's Program Manager for Education & Prevention, urged participants to actively apply the skills and knowledge acquired. He stressed the need for a holistic approach in the fight against corruption, calling for the engagement of all stakeholders.

"Corruption can only be tackled effectively when all sectors work together in synergy," Kingsley said.

In response, participants expressed their gratitude to LACC and the UNDP for organizing the training. They committed to applying the knowledge gained in their respective roles to combat corruption more effectively.

Moses Massa, UNDP's Director of Programs, also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the critical role of partnerships in promoting accountability and good governance. He reaffirmed UNDP's continued support for Liberia's anti-corruption efforts, saying, "Our collaborative efforts with national institutions remain pivotal to Liberia's progress."

The event attracted a diverse group of attendees, including judicial officers, students, representatives of civil society organizations, and officials from various integrity institutions.

The participants concluded the workshop with a renewed commitment to promoting transparency and accountability across their sectors, promising to contribute meaningfully to the national fight against corruption.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.