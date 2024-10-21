Nigeria: APC Nat'i Women Leader Felicitates Oba of Benin On Coronation Anniversary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Women Leader, Dr. Mary Alile Idele, has felicitated with the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N'Oba N'Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare II, on the momentous occasion of his 8th coronation anniversary and 71st birthday.

In a statement on Monday, Dr Adiele noted that the Oba's commitment to nurturing the values of the rich Benin Kingdom has inspired her and strengthened community bonds among people.

The statement reads in parts: "As we celebrate this significant milestone, we reflect on the invaluable contributions of the Oba in promoting peace, unity and cultural heritage within the Benin Kingdom and beyond. His commitment to nurturing the values of the rich Benin culture has inspired many and strengthened community bonds.

"We celebrate not only the Oba's remarkable journey as a monarch but also his unwavering dedication to the development of the people. His leadership has been instrumental in ensuring that the history and traditions of the Benin people are preserved and celebrated.

"On behalf of the National Women's Wing of the APC, we wish His Royal Majesty continued good health, wisdom, and strength, as he leads with grace and dignity. May this year bring even more accomplishments and joy to the Benin Kingdom under his stewardship.

"Congratulations once again to the Oba of Benin on this joyful occasion!

Oba ghato kpere, Ise!"