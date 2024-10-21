Nigeria: Nlng's Grand Award Night of Futuristic Aspirations, Celebrations

The occasion was what it was called; a Grand Award Night themed, 'The Future'. It was a night of glitz and glamour enveloped with the best camaraderie.

The night celebrating the Nigeria LNG Limited's 35 years of incorporation, 25 years of exceptional operations, and 20 years of the Nigeria Prizes, was a well organised and sophisticated event relished by eminent individuals from diverse fields of endeavour.

From the entrance where guests were checked in for the grand event, you could feel class, elegance, splendor, and the high esteem with which the guests held their host for its contributions to the development of Nigeria which evidently, run beyond gas production.

Positioned at every corner of the glittering hall were so many stunning hostesses who modeled the event theme, "The future". Obviously, many must have mistaken the futuristically dressed hostesses for AIs at first glance. Their costumes made them look incredibly smashing!

Friday October 11, 2024 was indeed a night of celebration of the beauty of the Nigerian people as guests showed up at the Eko Hotels and Suites looking futuristic.

The beautifully adorned guests who filled the Eko Convention Centre, began arriving even before 5pm which was event time. They were first treated to a cocktail while networking.

Afterwards, the people were ushered into the main hall by the comperes- actor and film producer Kunle Remi and Temi Badru, where winners of The Nigeria Prize for Science and The Nigeria Prize for Literature were rewarded.

The grand entrance of His Majesty, King Edward Asimini William-Dappa Pepple III, CON, DSSRS, JP, Perekule XI, Amanyanabo and Natural Ruler of the Ancient Grand Bonny Kingdom, was a thrilling sight to behold. He was accompanied by a long train of dancing masquerades in bright red costumes. The spectacle set the right mood for the night.

The NLNG @ 35 Documentary was a major highlight of the glamourous event. It chronicled the success story of the gas giant right from the beginning. Surprisingly, the gas giant also had its fair share of teething problems before it transformed from a dream to a globally competitive force in the LNG industry.

'A View to the Future', a short documentary, had smart kids offering a peek into how machines are most likely to impact heavily on human existence in the future.

Although the keynote speech took quite some time off the show, it wasn't a night for speeches as performances and entertainment were in adequate supply.

Musical artiste, IBQuake owned the stage for some minutes as she ushered everyone into the future with a captivating spoken word performance.

Also, Alternate Sound's thrilling performance of some notable tunes supplied corresponding vibes for the night.

As the evening wore into a most exciting night, anticipation about who would be crowned the latest laureate for the Nigeria Prize for Literature intensified.

The Nigeria Prizes celebrate individuals who push the boundaries of thought, inspire new ideas, and address some of the most critical challenges of our time, ensuring that their contributions have a lasting impact on Nigeria and globally.

Before the winner was unveiled, the trio- Eni Oko, Olajide Otitoju, and Meihong Wang, were ushered to the podium to receive the NLNG's cash award of US$100,000 for emerging winners of the Nigeria Prize for Science.

The scientists won the 2024 edition of the prize for their pioneering work on "Process Intensification Technology for Greenhouse Emission Control in Power Generation and Industry for Sustainable Fuel Production (PIC-FUEL)."

The final moment that everyone was waiting for came, when the Chairperson of the Advisory Board for the biggest literary award in Africa and one of the richest literary awards in the world- the Nigeria Prize for Literature, Professor Akachi Adimora- Ezeigbo, was invited to the podium to announce the winner of the 2024 edition which focused on Children's Literature. She was joined by other members of the Advisory Board, Professors Ahmed Yerima and Olu Obafemi.

Before the announcement of the winner, the three shortlisted books were showcased and an animation depicting the stories were played on the giant screen.

Prof Ezeigbo first announced that no winner emerged in this year's Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism.

She then praised NLNG for its unwavering support of Nigerian literature, stating, "NLNG has not only maintained The Nigeria Prize for Literature but has also consistently promoted literary writing, criticism, and reading nationwide. Their sponsorship of both the Literature and Literary Criticism prizes is vital in providing Nigerian writers with platforms to display their talents."

Prof Ezeigbo explained that the judging panel carefully reviewed all entries based on established criteria, adding that from an initial longlist of 11 entries, the judges narrowed down to three finalists: A Father's Pride by Ndidi Chiazor-Enenmor, The Road Does Not End by Olubunmi Familoni, and Wish Maker by Uchechukwu Peter Umezurike.

The suspense was getting too intense and whether it was deliberate or not one cannot say but the amiable Professor of English almost gave some people a heart attack when she first said, 'And the winner is...' and then asked for the envelope containing the winner's name. Finally, another and 'the winner is', announced Olubunmi Familoni the winning author. His book, 'The Road Does Not End' earned him the coveted literature prize and he went home with the cash award of US$100,000.

Professor Adimora-Ezeigbo remarked that the book was a powerful portrayal of the daily struggles and resilience of vulnerable youths in Nigeria, adding that it was selected after a rigorous evaluation process from three outstanding finalists. Familoni's work stood out among the finalists for its compelling narrative and cultural impact.

"The winning novel tells the compelling story of street life in Lagos, focusing on children who must fend for themselves. Familoni's gripping narrative highlights their daily struggles and resilience, bringing attention to the societal issues faced by vulnerable youths in Nigeria. The author brings to light the harsh realities of life for many young people, highlighting critical societal issues that often go unnoticed. Through the story, readers are drawn into the characters' perseverance and hope, despite the challenges they face. After evaluating the three finalists, the judges concluded that The Road Does Not End stood out for its thematic depth, lyrical quality, and social relevance. The novel's ability to engage both children and adults with its powerful narrative and strong moral message made it deserving of the prize," she added.

Familoni's victory earned him a place among other authors; Professors Mabel Segun and Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo (joint winners in 2007), Adeleke Adeyemi (Mai Nasara- 2011), and Jude Idada (2019), who have won the prestigious prize in the Children's Literature category.

While expressing his gratitude to the Nigeria LNG Limited for instituting and sustaining the prize, Familoni thanked everyone involved in the entire process; from his publisher to individuals who graced the award night. "I'm very grateful for this, first to God for putting these words in me. Everybody has talent, but there's a supreme being. So, I'm very grateful to him. I'm also very grateful to everybody that has been with me on this journey. I'm grateful to my publisher," he stated.

Unveiling of the NLNG Logo and cutting of the anniversary cake, paved the way for more entertainment as the event didn't come to a close with a vote of thanks. An After party commenced immediately as Young Jonn took the people through the dance, dance, dance and out session.

During the event, late Professors Emeritus Ayo Banjo who served as the Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Nigeria Prize for literature, and Umaru Shehu, a former chairman of the Science Board, were honored posthumously.

In his opening remarks, NLNG's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, noted that this year's Grand Award Night was special as the company celebrated 20 years of The NLNG Prizes--the Nigeria Prize for Science and the Nigeria Prize for Literature--35 years of incorporation, and 25 years of exceptional operations.

"The Prize for Literature is focused on the children's literature genre this year. The authors have written stories that symbolise children as the future, while stirring our thoughts on their rights and well-being. Well done to the three shortlisted authors: Olubunmi Familoni, Ndidi Chiazor-Enenmor, and Uchechukwu Peter Umezurike," he remarked.